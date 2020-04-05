Tim Penny: Southern Minnesotans will weather this

Within a short period of time, our world has changed from what it was just a few weeks ago, and with this new uncertainty come those familiar fears about what the future may bring.

At SMIF, we have fielded many calls from partners expressing those sentiments, wondering how their business or organization will survive.

However, we have seen glimmers of hope as businesses quickly adapt by holding virtual and curbside sales or by altering their marketing strategies to address the current situation.

We have also seen communities come together to support health-care workers and other personnel on the frontline of this health pandemic. And, true to our mission, SMIF is again prepared to rise to the challenges brought about by this new crisis by supporting the needs in our 20-county region.

One way we have been supporting entrepreneurs is by acting as a link between business owners and the state of Minnesota.

SMIF lenders have been working with hundreds of businesses to help them apply for the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Small Business Emergency Loans.