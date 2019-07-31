* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tim Penny is president and CEO of Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation. Tim represented Minnesota’s First Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1982-1994.

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation is a donor-supported foundation that invests for economic growth in the 20 counties of south-central and southeastern Minnesota. The Foundation has provided more than $111 million in grants, loans and programming within the region during the past 33 years. SMIF’s key interests include early childhood, community and economic development. To learn more about our work and mission, visit www.smifoundation.org.