Tim Penny: Celebrating 25 years of AmeriCorps

In 2005, SMIF narrowed its focus and created the AmeriCorps LEAP (Learning Early Achieves Potential) Initiative. We place up to 20 members in early childhood settings across our region each year.

Members work one-on-one and in small groups with young children, ages three to five, who are at risk of falling behind. They work on building social and emotional proficiencies to prepare for kindergarten success.

The LEAP program has served more than 5,000 children since inception.

Over the years, SMIF has also been the host for the AmeriCorps VISTA program, which focuses on building capacity for nonprofits with a focus on entrepreneurship and workforce development.

Our members specifically work to expand the reach of resources for minority entrepreneurs. We have one member, Sam Temple, serving at the Faribault Diversity Coalition to help them engage with more minority business owners in the community.

Another VISTA member, Katie Yoder, serves with the Lake City Economic Development Authority to help reach out to the Spanish-speaking population.

One of the things that I love about AmeriCorps is that it embraces members from all walks of life.