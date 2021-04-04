Tim Duff: Support and visit libraries, out local centers of intelligence

National Library workers day is April 6. Let’s honor our libraries, Meccas of Pure Empowerment.
Libraries have succumbed to the same pressures that have overwhelmed the basic cultural purposes of museums and universities. Their functions should remain what they were designed for, the sustaining of standards, the preservation of quality, the conservation of the history of literacy, and the sublime education of the heart, the eye, and the mind.
It seems now that we devote far too much of our time and budget to public amusement, and to the futile competition with the internet. It is a sad fact of our philistine life that amusement is where the financial payoff is.
Libraries are spokesmen for our communities, and we should pay homage and resolutely salute our librarians as we would a noble Roman scholar.
Like libraries, the walls of our homes should be made of books, where one could see their spines, standing at attention, the skeletal support of the knowledge contained within, vessels of the imagination, so often rescuing us from daily disappointments. Every real book is a mind, a consciousness, an imagination. Together they comprise all of civilization.
Books can teach us true dominion, and what right rule is. Man should never cease from studying, from returning to those springs which so intoxicated our youth. All becomes stale and jaded that is of the body, but that which is of the mind and spirit is never satisfied, never satiated, never exhausted.
It is as if one possesses eternal youth, for one is always discovering and is always thrilled at some new treasure revealed. Every path a book provides is a pristine one, it has never been touched by any foot before. Every portal opens on a new vista, never gazed on before by another man, bringing to him a unique mind and a novel soul.
Libraries bring us the fading spines of the great writers and ancient thinkers like, Aeschylus, Sophocles, Herodotus, Plato, Aristotle, Thucydides, Virgil, Dante, Shakespeare, Milton, Aquila’s, Goethe, Wordsworth, Augustine, Machiavelli, Hobbes, Locke, Rousseau and deTocqueville. In your library reside the two epic poems of Homer, the Iliad and the Odyssey, the seedlings from which the great oak of western literature had grown, and continues to grow, extending branches to each new generation.
Though written nearly three thousand years ago, each poem remains as fresh and relevant as a story today. Each grappled with the timeless theme of the longing for home, and the tinfoil armor of manhood.
We do not go to our library once, look around and leave as if having seen it. Libraries harbor the neglected classics, until their time to set forth again is designated. They restore the old and the worn and repulse all prejudice. Libraries are for life, our local centers of intelligence, to which we are recycled and wonderfully restored, as recursive as reading itself.
The books in the public library may take temporary residence in our homes, while we share their wealth, the way we share the space of a public park. The benefits include the education of the body politic, an education upon which the success of democracy depends.
Libraries act as our respite, our edifying oasis away from the thrill-seeking, gossip mongering, and mindless masses who have been content to put their governing, as well as their values, faiths, and future hopes in the hands of the crudest commercial interests.
It is in reading the critically important books from the library that we discover what we care about, and will finally know what it is to love.
Libraries need to be our commonplace occurrence, our needed escape from the vanities and vapidities of the internet and the corporate media. It is in our libraries, that are the happenings of everyday pure empowerment.