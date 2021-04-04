Tim Duff: Support and visit libraries, out local centers of intelligence

National Library workers day is April 6. Let’s honor our libraries, Meccas of Pure Empowerment.

Libraries have succumbed to the same pressures that have overwhelmed the basic cultural purposes of museums and universities. Their functions should remain what they were designed for, the sustaining of standards, the preservation of quality, the conservation of the history of literacy, and the sublime education of the heart, the eye, and the mind.

It seems now that we devote far too much of our time and budget to public amusement, and to the futile competition with the internet. It is a sad fact of our philistine life that amusement is where the financial payoff is.

Libraries are spokesmen for our communities, and we should pay homage and resolutely salute our librarians as we would a noble Roman scholar.

Like libraries, the walls of our homes should be made of books, where one could see their spines, standing at attention, the skeletal support of the knowledge contained within, vessels of the imagination, so often rescuing us from daily disappointments. Every real book is a mind, a consciousness, an imagination. Together they comprise all of civilization.