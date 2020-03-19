Tesla Mitchell: Stay calm, wash up, don't panic

Panic is dangerous.

It’s highly contagious. It’s fear-based. It’s all consuming.

Many times it’s more dangerous than the event that sparked it in the first place.

During the pandemic of COVID-19, it is important to isolate yourself.

Isolate yourself from panic.

In a herd, when one animal runs, it sets a spark that can cause the whole herd to stampede -- despite there’s no clear direction where it’s going or why.

We humans are highly intelligent. But we still have the herd instinct.

It’s an important instinct to have. It drives us to follow when someone is running out of a burning building, to seek safety if a group is being physically attacked, or to get out of the water if there’s a danger nearby.

But right now we need to use that instinct alongside our intelligence.

Don’t buy all the toilet paper. Don’t hoard all the canned goods. Don’t stock up on a year’s worth of supplies.

That’s panic thinking.

And it’s causing more panic.