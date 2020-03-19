Tesla Mitchell: Stay calm, wash up, don't panic

Panic is dangerous.
It’s highly contagious. It’s fear-based. It’s all consuming.
Many times it’s more dangerous than the event that sparked it in the first place.
During the pandemic of COVID-19, it is important to isolate yourself.
Isolate yourself from panic.
In a herd, when one animal runs, it sets a spark that can cause the whole herd to stampede -- despite there’s no clear direction where it’s going or why.
We humans are highly intelligent. But we still have the herd instinct.
It’s an important instinct to have. It drives us to follow when someone is running out of a burning building, to seek safety if a group is being physically attacked, or to get out of the water if there’s a danger nearby.
But right now we need to use that instinct alongside our intelligence.
Don’t buy all the toilet paper. Don’t hoard all the canned goods. Don’t stock up on a year’s worth of supplies.
That’s panic thinking.
And it’s causing more panic.
Remember there are other humans out there who need regular supplies for day-to-day life, and that by getting caught up in the stampede we are depriving others -- especially at-risk populations -- from basic necessities.
Just get what you need for two weeks. That’s a normal amount of grocery shopping for an average pay period.
If enough of us calm down the stampede, we can use our intelligence to guide the herd rather than get swept up in a path that leads off a cliff.
Don’t perpetuate the panic.
Stay calm. Breathe. And wash your hands.
Tesla Mitchell is marketing and communication coordinator for the Winona Family YMCA and a former reporter for the Winona Daily News.