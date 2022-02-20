Ted Hazelton: Library closing for demolition raises concerns

I am writing to express my displeasure and frustration with the closure of the Winona Public Library for the past three weeks. This is unacceptable and a disservice to the citizens of Winona. Literally hundreds of people use the library on a daily basis, myself included.

Apparently, the demolition crew working on the old Junior High auditorium begged the library director to close the library. The director then went to the acting City Manager, Chad Ubl, and he agreed to do this. Or at least that’s the story that the library staff told me.

Shouldn’t that be up the City Council to make the decision to close a city owned, public building, rather than the library director and the acting City Manager? There was never any mention or discussion about this at the last council meeting on January 18. Many library patrons were caught off guard. Do we even have a say in this matter? How can two city employees be running the show, over our duly elected officials?

The City Council is supposed to represent the citizens of Winona, not the interests of an out-of-town demolition company.

I, and countless other folks rely on the library for computer and internet access. I don’t own a computer or a smartphone, nor do I have internet. I can’t afford it — too expensive. I have come to use the library three to four days a week for the past several years.

I appreciate that my tax dollars support the library and the staff is absolutely wonderful. On January 24, I reached out to City Council members on this situation. Only Michelle Alexander and Mayor Scott Sherman replied. The other five ignored me.

So an out-of-town contractor can demand that the library be closed? If this is a so-called “safety issue,” I’m not buying it. There should have been a safety barrier or wall put up before any demolition began. The City of Winona should have made that a requirement when the demolition permit was issued.

Nothing like changing the rules midway through the project. The demolition wasn’t an issue until the crew knocked over part of a wall and roof truss into a power pole and knocked out the power to the library. Only after that event was a temporary barrier wall installed. Sounds like poor planning to me.

Is Washington Crossing going to close down? (I doubt it) They are closer than the library is to the demolition. When Bay State Milling had the former Little Bear Trading building razed a few years ago, the adjacent business, Kendell Door manufacturing, didn’t close. When the YMCA was demolished this past summer, the neighboring apartment building that is occupied wasn’t closed either. Why the double standard?

If the library closure was for a few days, that would be understandable, but three weeks. That’s unacceptable.

Ted Hazelton is a resident of Winona.

