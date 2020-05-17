Ted Hazelton: Changing Broadway is idiotic

The dedicated left-turn lane is another bad idea. Say you’re going east on Broadway and you want to turn left to go to Midtown Foods. Another motorist is westbound on Broadway and wants to turn left to go to the Watkins Manor. Neither driver can go safely as they can’t see around each other. Especially if one is in a pickup truck, full-size van or an SUV. So then, all you can do is look at each other. If you dare try to go, you have to creep out and hope your front end doesn’t become someone else’s hood ornament. That or floor it and hope for the best.