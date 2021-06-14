Stories for Good: Winona Community Foundation marks milestones

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After the recession in 2008, the foundation’s future was unsteady, so the board reduced the amount distributed by the Community Grant Program to ensure the future of the Foundation. In 2012, a generous and unexpected gift left in a will by Beverly Larson helped bolster the community grant program again, starting in 2013.

In 2017, the Board of Directors made the bold decision to give a percentage of board designated funds back out through the Community Grant Program. This decision tripled the amount available for community grants from $27,903 in 2017 to $80,000 in 2018.

During the past decade, the Foundation has seen growth through its charitable funds and investments. This, along with the history shared above, has led to two milestones for the Community Grant program. The first is reaching over $100,000 in total dollars available to grant for 2021. The second is cumulative giving from the competitive community program reaching $1 million since its inception.

The future