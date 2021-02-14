St. Valentine: The power of love

As in our material culture today, the Romans experienced the gradual subjection of reasoned thought to the strictures of faith and authority, and the utter mendacity of the ephemeral over the enduring, by the messianic empire of their subjugation.

They were made to prefer cold certainty, instead of the truth of love, to put strict dogma ahead of the integrity to love, to have limited sympathies, and unlimited certainties.

Their faith in the amoral growth of empire did not lead to a growth in good consciousness from a gospel about love, but rather to a premature mental closure, using a distorted faith in the militaristic honor of man, as a substitute for thought and love.

St. Valentine was martyred, and St. Valentine’s Day was established on February 14 by Pope Gelasius I in 496 AD. It was believed in the Middle Ages that birds paired in love during the middle days of February.

St. Valentine taught that man was born solely to love, to know and to serve, and in that knowing and loving and serving alone, can he transcend his nature and become more than man.

St. Valentine understood that Love was so pure and simple; the angels had no difficulty accepting it, and that only man casts his shadow upon it.