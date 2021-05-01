Sen. Mike Goggin: Senate Republican budget addresses Minnesota priorities

We are in the home stretch of the 2021 legislative session. As I write this, the Senate is wrapping up passing a complete state government budget encompassing every issue area.

We are focusing on Minnesotans’ priorities: balancing the budget without raising taxes. Investing in roads and bridges without a gas tax increase, tab fee increase, or unpopular new mileage tax. Funding public safety and police who keep us safe. Making sure schools have the resources they need to deliver the great education we’ve come to expect.

Funding for roads and bridges

The Republican transportation budget provides $3.03 billion for state road construction, development, and maintenance; $2.25 billion for County and Municipal State Aid Roads; and $334 million for Corridors of Commerce. The bill also provides $60 million for local and small bridges and $18.5 million for the Local Road Improvement Program. The bill also provides unprecedented levels of new, ongoing funding for small city and township roads.

Best of all: it doesn’t raise gas taxes, license tab fees, or add a new tax on the miles you drive.