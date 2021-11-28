 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sen. Klobuchar: How infrastructure bill will benefit Minnesota’s rural communities

  • 0
Election 2020 Amy Klobuchar

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

 Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

In my travels across our state I often hear from people about the need to improve our infrastructure in rural areas. Minnesotans see problems with our infrastructure every day as they drive over one too many potholes in the winter, face significant delays to access materials and equipment for their businesses, or are unable to connect to high-speed internet.

But this month, with the signing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, we addressed these urgent needs by investing in our nation’s infrastructure. With 19 of my Republican Senate colleagues — including our neighbors Sens. Hoeven and Cramer of North Dakota — we finally came together across party lines to pass a bill to fix our crumbling infrastructure and expand broadband access to every corner of Minnesota.

For Minnesota’s farmers, this bill will help get crops to market and eliminate barriers to transporting key products, like fertilizer and seed. We’ve all heard about crowded ports and rail cars backed up for miles — how can we expect agricultural producers to do the critical work of feeding America without reliable transit?

I’ve spoken with countless small business owners who agree, which is why I fought to set resources aside for projects like revamping our inland waterways, improving our highways, and updating our nation’s rail network. These provisions take crucial steps to ensure deliveries and exports come and go on time.

People are also reading…

This is all important, but competing in the 21st century isn’t just about roads, bridges, and ports — it’s also about making sure all Americans can access the internet, no matter their zip code. As co-chair of the bipartisan Senate Broadband Caucus, I fought to strengthen our broadband infrastructure to make it possible for families across the country to study, work, and connect with loved ones online.

This is especially significant in rural Minnesota, where an estimated 16% of households lack broadband at baseline speeds. Because of this federal funding, the high school student in Otter Tail County will no longer need to drive 40 minutes from home to a liquor store parking lot to find adequate wi-fi to take her online biology quizzes. It will also enable doctors in rural areas to provide telehealth services to patients who don’t otherwise have access to quality, affordable care.

As more of our farmers and ranchers get reliable broadband, they will be able to take advantage of precision technology that can monitor field conditions like soil health and crop growth and log weather. Increased access to high-speed internet will also make it possible for tractors with wireless connections to send real-time data back to farms, helping farmers control pests and manage runoff. This not only supports our local farms but also protects our nation’s food supply.

With kids back in school and resources to help Minnesotans heading to communities across the state, there is much to be thankful for this holiday season. As we reflect on this great progress and head into the new year, I will continue to work on behalf of Minnesotans to ensure these improvements are made in a timely manner so we can continue moving our state forward.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

John M. Crisp: Kyle Rittenhouse is also a victim

John M. Crisp: Kyle Rittenhouse is also a victim

Kyle Rittenhouse is 18 years old. On Aug. 25, 2020, when Rittenhouse killed two men during a night of civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he was 17. But when he took the stand during his murder trial, he looked like he could be 13. Defendants in murder trials often do themselves no favors by testifying in their own defense, but Rittenhouse probably helped himself. He was soft-spoken and ...

Editorial: When a ‘chaos tourist,’ causing plenty, walks free

Editorial: When a ‘chaos tourist,’ causing plenty, walks free

What a seismic difference a trial has made to public and media perceptions of Kyle Rittenhouse. When he was charged at age 17 with shooting three men, two fatally, during racial unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year, various media accounts described him as a rifle-toting white supremacist who drove across the border to shoot Black Lives Matters protesters in the racial unrest that followed ...

Editorial: Kyle Rittenhouse and the adults in the room

Editorial: Kyle Rittenhouse and the adults in the room

What can sensible adults agree on regarding Kyle Rittenhouse, the latest young symbol on whom America can hang its devastating internal division and the newest tool for social media networks to monetize without regard to individual and societal hurt? Those who believe in the rule of law, which should be all of us, might start with the notion that a murder trial involving self-defense is no ...

Editorial: Rittenhouse case underscores why nationwide age floor of 21 is needed for guns

Editorial: Rittenhouse case underscores why nationwide age floor of 21 is needed for guns

Since 1984, the nationwide legal drinking age has been 21 for good reasons. Young people’s brains are still developing, which affects their judgment and cognitive abilities. That, along with raging hormones, boosts the chances of impulsive decision-making. It’s a dumb idea to add alcohol to an already unstable mix. It makes even less sense to add firearms to that unstable mix. Perhaps it’s ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News