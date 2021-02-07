Sen. Klobuchar: Helping rural Minnesota get through this pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has put a magnifying glass on some of the economic disparities that have long existed for rural Americans, highlighting why we need to make serious investments in these communities.

And with a new year underway, I plan to dedicate a lot of time and attention to the unique risks facing rural Minnesotans and ensuring that rural areas get the support they need.

One issue that has been brought into sharp focus by this pandemic is the disproportionately low number of health care providers across rural America. We’ve all heard stories of hospitals that lost a single doctor or OB/GYN and were no longer able to deliver babies – forcing families to travel many miles and hours just to give birth safely.

To help rural hospitals, I worked with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass the relief package signed into law in December 2020 that included $2.5 billion for coronavirus testing and $300 million for vaccine distribution in rural communities.

And to address challenges for rural hospitals beyond this pandemic, I’ve worked with a bipartisan group of senators to extend the Conrad 30 program which has brought thousands of foreign doctors to underserved areas to fill the gaps in care and allow them to stay in the communities they serve.