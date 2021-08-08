Sen. Goggin: New agriculture budget focuses on supporting farmers in the fields

One of the highlights coming out of the 2021 legislative session was the new agriculture budget. I truly believe that agriculture is the backbone of our economy. Those of us who live outside the metro understand that a thriving agriculture economy is critical to our overall success as a state.

Our ag bill provides support to farmers in the fields — not bureaucracy or administration — so we can continue to recover from Covid and strengthen our ag communities.

The budget provides grant money to improve Minnesota’s biofuel infrastructure, allowing more gas stations to install crucial equipment to dispense biofuels. It takes steps to fix vulnerabilities in our Ag sector supply chains that were exposed during the pandemic. And it makes critical investments in meat processors which will help create more jobs, improve our processing efficiency, and provide more purchasing options for consumers.

The bill allows for increased outreach to emerging farmers and provides translation services to cottage food producers. It provides farm safety grants and mental health funding, provides investments to continue battling noxious weeds, gives additional resources to boost international trade, and allows for greater funding of farm-to-school programming.