Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Celebrating our heroes

Earlier this month, I spent the Fourth of July with Minnesotans in Aurora, Gilbert, Ely and Duluth. Across our state, we walked in parades, shared meals at picnics, and watched incredible fireworks — celebrating the great American experiment in democracy as it entered its 245th year.

Our democracy has persisted because of the bravery of our nation’s servicemembers and veterans.

Minnesotans have fought for our country going back to the ridges of Gettysburg, where the First Minnesota Volunteer Infantry stood up for the idea of a more perfect union, to the beaches of Normandy, fighting not just for our democracy but for democracies all around the world, to the hills of Korea to the muddy fields of Vietnam and to the sands of Afghanistan and Iraq.

When we celebrate the birth of our country, we must also celebrate the heroes who defended it—and still defend it to this day.

I have always believed that when we ask our young men and women to fight in defense of our nation, we make a promise that we will give them the resources they need to do their jobs. We also promise to take care of them when they return home.