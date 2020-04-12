Sean Burke: We're proudly serving our community during tough times
0 comments
FROM THE PUBLISHER

Sean Burke: We're proudly serving our community during tough times

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here at the Winona Daily News, we share a bittersweet experience when it comes to this difficult pandemic.

Our hearts and prayers go out to those community members who are sickened or displaced by the impacts of this terrible virus and its disruption of our local economy; while simultaneously we feel great pride for our company and our employees, and the role they play in providing trusted and vitally important news and information that helps our community safely navigate this pandemic.

This is mission-driven work for us.

For many of us at the Daily News, it’s the very reason we joined this profession: Providing journalism that makes a difference. Not for one moment do we forget the suffering of our neighbors, but we do take great pride in the role we play in helping those neighbors.

And those neighbors are increasingly turning to the news and information provided by the Winona Daily News. During March, more than 1.15 million users visited our affiliated websites and read the hundreds of originally reported news stories generated by our newsroom. Coupled with our print editions, today more people than ever, in the history of our newspaper, are reading our content.

And toward our mission of community service, we have provided all of our coronavirus-related content free of charge to the community. We feel duty-bound to ensure no one is excluded from what could be life-saving information.

Not only have we shared our journalism freely, we’ve also created several programs designed to aid local business at no cost to them including our Support Local Now program providing free directory advertising to local business and a free gift certificate marketplace. All toward helping local business navigate the economic disruption associated with this pandemic.

The frustrating economic irony of this crisis on the newspaper industry is profound. The very thing that is driving our newsroom to excellence in reporting—the coronavirus—has significantly hampered our advertising business. At the same time when our journalism is seemingly valued as highly as it’s ever been, our advertising business, not unlike many other local businesses, has been severely impacted.

With many businesses closed, laying off loyal employees or facing yet more difficult uncertainties, we certainly understand why.

We believe firmly in helping our neighbors, and hope when this emergency subsides they’ll remember our support and generosity, and consider a subscription to our newspaper or online site; or for local business, a mutually-beneficial advertising program. But there’s certainly no obligation.

We’re proud to be members of this community and pleased to be able to provide our support in helping us all through this.

We hope you and your family are safe and healthy. We extend deep appreciation and thanks to our loyal supporters and hope you might join us as a new supporter soon.

Sean Burke is president of River Valley Media Group and publisher of the Winona Daily News.

Sean Burke

Burke
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Columnists

Commentary: The system is killing us: Why African Americans face a shockingly higher COVID-19 death rate

As our nation continues struggling to address the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing a shocking trend in deaths among African Americans. According to reporting from ProPublica on April 3, African Americans accounted for just 15% of Americans in the 2010 census but represent 35% of COVID-19 diagnoses and 40% of COVID-19 deaths. This dataset is based on just a handful of states and occurred weeks ...

Commentary: Into the chop: Who will we be when the coronavirus crisis is over?
Columnists

Commentary: Into the chop: Who will we be when the coronavirus crisis is over?

I am not a sailor. But I used to try to be one on a friend's sailboat, many summers ago. I sailed with a true sailor - a guy who grew up with it and had been sailing since he was a little kid in Marblehead, Mass. I called him "Skipper," and he called me "Gilligan." We both earned our nicknames. And the Skipper is still sailing, indeed, racing. I never sailed into a full-blown storm with him. ...

Commentary: Stay out of church, even for Easter
Columnists

Commentary: Stay out of church, even for Easter

Any other year churches would be filled for Easter services Sunday. Women would come wearing statement hats, some too big to see around from the pew behind them. Little girls would don frilly dresses and boys crisp suits, looking like miniature deacons. It would be a day when even bedside Baptists would show up for their triannual dose of the gospel. (Christmas and New Year's are other popular ...

Commentary: Coronavirus proved Bernie Sanders right. But only partly
Columnists

Commentary: Coronavirus proved Bernie Sanders right. But only partly

  • Updated

One piece of conventional wisdom circulating in the wake of Bernie Sanders' withdrawal from the Democratic presidential primary is that the COVID-19 pandemic proves he was right about health care. In truth, it proves him half right. The pandemic is causing millions of people to lose their jobs and their health insurance just when they are most in need of coverage. If this country had universal ...

Commentary: Trump's main hurdle to reelection isn't the pandemic, it's him
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's main hurdle to reelection isn't the pandemic, it's him

It's too early to have anything close to a clear vision of the effect the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the 2020 presidential election, but rest assured, it will make a difference. But to whose advantage? The pandemic has effectively muscled former Vice President Joe Biden out of the spotlight. Wisely holed up in his Delaware home, Biden has done a series of on-air television interviews and ...

Columnists

Commentary: COVID-19 shows that what we're doing to animals is killing us, too

About two-thirds of emerging infectious diseases in humans - including COVID-19, SARS, MERS, Ebola, HIV, Zika, H1N1, cholera and almost all recent epidemics - came from animals. And 70% of those originated in wildlife. Pathogens have leaped from animals to humans for eons, but the pace of this spillover has increased rapidly over the last century. As 7.8 billion people on this planet radically ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News