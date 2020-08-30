Scott R. Olson: WSU has taken COVID precautions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There has been an increase recently in COVID-19 cases in Winona County, due in part to the return of college students, including those who attend Winona State University.

For those who are concerned about how this will affect them, I would like to share our thinking and our planning, and provide some insight into what might happen as we move forward.

Why did WSU open? WSU has a mission going back to its founding to prepare the next generation of professionals, and an obligation to taxpayers and tuition-payers to fulfill that mission. While online learning can be effective in many fields, other fields require in-person instruction. One example is nursing — a nursing student cannot become a nurse without experiencing simulation labs and clinical settings. Another is engineering, where students need access to testing labs to experiment with new composite materials. These fields and many others are essential to the health and financial vitality of our region. Another strong consideration for our opening is the local economic impact — each year WSU contributes roughly $450 million to the local economy.