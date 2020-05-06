Scott Olson: At Winona State, still living our mission

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we approach the close of the spring semester at Winona State University, I’m struck by how different this year is from any other that came before it.

In the 162-year history of this university, there’s never been a semester quite like this.

Classes were suspended for part of the Civil War, and there weren’t any commencement ceremonies between 1861 and 1866. There were widespread concerns during the Spanish Flu epidemic in 1918, when several WSU students became ill and others volunteered to make protective masks, just as many do today.

During the Great Depression and World War II, there was talk of closing the university. But until now, never before were classes transformed into a different pedagogy halfway through a semester, and never before has the university transitioned the traditional commencement exercises into an alternate format.

Typically this time of year, campus would be bustling — busier than ever with classes and students studying late into the night, research events, joyous celebrations of a new graduating class and the culmination of another academic year.

Instead, it’s quiet, and eerily so, with classrooms and offices abandoned in the pursuit of protecting and preserving the greater good.