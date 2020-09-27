Scott Lowery: A different take on personal responsibility

These are not just mistakes, they are intentional choices. And I’m sure you’d agree that choices have consequences — in this case, tragic ones.

This should be Trump’s big moment for personal responsibility, but he doesn’t seem to be built that way. Instead, he blames governors and mayors, China or Europe, restaurant servers or his own experts... but never himself.

As Trump attempts to spin or coerce or falsify or ridicule his way through this pandemic, his highest priority is consistently saving face rather than saving lives.

Meanwhile, we’re all trying to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe and well during this frightening time. Now 200,000 Americans have died, with families torn apart, jobs lost, business sectors shut down and communities shaken to their core.

It’s a lot to deal with, isn’t it? So many questions, so few answers. At a time like this, we sure could use leaders we can trust — ones who are dedicated to the common good instead of their own self-interest.

Maybe I’d leave it at that, if we could have that imaginary conversation on your front steps.

Or maybe I’d ask one more question. Providing free advertising to the most irresponsible president in our history — how personally responsible is that?

Scott Lowery is a musician, poet, teaching artist and former Winona Teacher of the Year. He lives in Rollingstone, and wishes safety and health for all of his neighbors.

