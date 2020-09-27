Scott Lowery: A different take on personal responsibility

To my neighbors along the highway with the huge Trump signs: I wish I could knock on your door and chat about personal responsibility for a minute.
It might be a topic where we have some common ground. Why do I think that? Well, you’re advertising all the Republican candidates, and from what I can tell, Republicans put a lot of stock in personal responsibility.
In fact, personal responsibility seems to be a tried-and-true GOP answer to most issues. From climate change to racial justice to gun violence, Republicans minimize government action and instead put their faith in the power of personal responsibility, exercised by private individuals or in groups.
I’m not a Republican, but it turns out that I also believe in the importance of personal responsibility. So what’s my beef?
Here it is: Because he failed to take COVID seriously or lead an effective national response, I hold President Trump (along with his administration) personally responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of innocent, law-abiding U.S. citizens.
The number of “avoidable” deaths will always be a guess. In May, a Columbia University study estimated that 35,000 U.S. deaths could have been avoided with even a slightly more rapid and effective response. Total deaths have doubled since then, so adjust upward from there.
How did this happen in a country that believes it has the most advanced medical system on the planet?
Shortly after taking power, the Trump administration disbanded the task force on pandemic prevention that had been put into action during the Obama-Biden years. Disbanded it, and replaced it with nothing.
Then, in January, after being briefed by advisers on the deadliness of the coronavirus, Trump intentionally misled the public into thinking it was a small problem that would go away by itself.
He now says that he didn’t want people to panic.
Let’s imagine there’s a hurricane or wildfire bearing down on your town, and the local authorities turn off the warning system. Wouldn’t you hold those authorities responsible for the resulting casualties?
As the pandemic has worsened, we’ve seen one irresponsible thing after another from Trump’s White House. Bogus and unproven treatments. Sowing doubt about masks, while almost never wearing one himself.
Orders for reduced testing to make U.S. numbers look better, while health experts urge more testing to slow community spread.
Attacks on states and cities for what they are or aren’t doing. Schools bullied into reopening in-person too soon, without needed resources to do it safely and equitably. Withdrawal from global pandemic scientific efforts. Mass rallies, masks optional.
These are not just mistakes, they are intentional choices. And I’m sure you’d agree that choices have consequences — in this case, tragic ones.
This should be Trump’s big moment for personal responsibility, but he doesn’t seem to be built that way. Instead, he blames governors and mayors, China or Europe, restaurant servers or his own experts... but never himself.
As Trump attempts to spin or coerce or falsify or ridicule his way through this pandemic, his highest priority is consistently saving face rather than saving lives.
Meanwhile, we’re all trying to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe and well during this frightening time. Now 200,000 Americans have died, with families torn apart, jobs lost, business sectors shut down and communities shaken to their core.
It’s a lot to deal with, isn’t it? So many questions, so few answers. At a time like this, we sure could use leaders we can trust — ones who are dedicated to the common good instead of their own self-interest.
Maybe I’d leave it at that, if we could have that imaginary conversation on your front steps.
Or maybe I’d ask one more question. Providing free advertising to the most irresponsible president in our history — how personally responsible is that?
Scott Lowery is a musician, poet, teaching artist and former Winona Teacher of the Year. He lives in Rollingstone, and wishes safety and health for all of his neighbors.
