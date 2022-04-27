Sara Blair: Urgent legislative action needed to support seniors and caregivers

Minnesota’s long-term care system has a critical and dire staffing shortage, which requires modernizing the state’s staffing funding formula by the legislature. This will help recruit caregivers with wages they deserve and ensure access to care for seniors.

Significant funding of policies that help our most vulnerable seniors receive care should be a priority for the Minnesota Legislature’s budget surplus.

And the situation is dire: 23,000 positions in Minnesota’s long-term care system are open, representing over 20% of the caregiving workforce.

Nearly a dozen nursing homes have closed in rural southeastern Minnesota since 2000. A dozen more facilities face insurmountable costs. Yet we face a vicious cycle of losing staff, limiting new admissions, and lacking revenue to appropriately operate.

And the needs of seniors grow every year.

At Sauer Health Care in Winona, we are proud to serve our residents. We are committed to providing high quality skilled nursing care, respite care, therapy services, and more.

At nursing homes across the state access to care is already diminishing as approximately 78% of Minnesota’s nursing homes are limiting admissions, according to a 2022 survey. Nearly 35% of assisted living settings are also limiting the number of older adults they can serve. The primary reason cited was insufficient staff to meet resident needs.

After years of growing demand for senior care, funding has not kept up—and the system is suffering.

Minnesotans value our elders and believe we need to prioritize care for aging members of society. In fact, the majority of Minnesotans believe seniors have the right to receive a basic level of housing, medical care and other support.

A recent statewide survey commissioned by the Long-Term Care Imperative showed that nearly 70% of respondents believe senior caregiver wages should be raised closer to other caregiver work. Of those respondents, 94% agree the state must play a leadership role in funding senior caregiver wage increases. The differences in opinion arise from how exactly we can address the need.

Our local state senator in Winona, Jeremy Miller, understands how serious this issue is for our community and state. He’s supporting bills and said recently at a press conference, “This funding will help ensure nursing homes, long term care facilities have resources available to provide the staff necessary … to support our most vulnerable populations.”

Sen. Miller’s caucus recently included over $350 million to support caregiver wages in a its human services spending bill, and we are grateful. Their bill would:

● Fund permanent increases. Without increased investments from the State, providers cannot afford to increase the pay for caregivers. They need your support.

● Invest in Elderly Waiver. We support the immediate implementation of the cost-based payment model for assisted living and other home- and community-based services partially put in place over the past five years. This would also bring customized living programs under Elderly Waiver to help address the needs of people with disabilities.

● Improve the value-based reimbursement system. The state should provide upfront funding to raise wages without having to wait for those investments to flow into rates over time. Furthermore, we need to ensure wages for essential, non-direct care staff like cooks and housekeepers are responsive to changing labor costs by including them as a cost-based reimbursement.

This plan underscores the necessity of supporting long-term care facilities—both now and over the long run. Unfortunately, the House and the Governor have not championed the same proposals. Therefore, it’s up to Sen. Miller and his caucus to keep fighting for seniors and their caregivers this session, because next year may be too late for many long-term care communities.

It’s crucial to remember the implications of waiting for another session, including more closures and more issues for seniors and their families to get care in their home communities. As the state contemplates how to spend a significant budget surplus, we respectfully ask that seniors and their caregivers be a top priority.

Sara Blair, LSW, LNHA is administrator, Sauer Health Care, Winona

