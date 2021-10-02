Ruth Badciong: Suggestions for the MNDOT 'roundabout team':

In late August I attended the MNDOT open house at the Armory and raised the concern that the roundabouts are coming but the residents who will be essentially required to use them have little or no experience in navigating roundabouts. This would make roundabouts a detriment rather than an asset to public safety.

I was asked by the “roundabout team” to share my suggestions for educating the public. An excerpt from my letter to the project leader, Chad Hanson, follows for the consideration of our community:

Construct a roundabout at the intersection of Mankato Avenue and Sarnia in 2022. Include clear signage above as well as approaching the roundabout. Monitor and collect data on the impact of the new roundabout on safety and also on the confidence level of local drivers. Provide opportunities for the public to share comments and suggestions for any needed “tweaks” to the new construction. (Ideally, collect data quarterly to monitor trends in both safety and driver confidence.)

Compare the data with safety and consumer confidence data from the same period for the remaining three intersections. If the data show that additional roundabouts are warranted and that the public is sufficiently prepared to navigate them safely, construct an additional roundabout or two roundabouts in 2025 and the multi-lane roundabout as the final component of the project after the three smaller roundabouts have been established and a critical mass of Winona drivers (and regular visitors from neighboring communities) has been established and can lead by example.

Background/rationale:When making a major change to any system (and this is the most significant change to this corridor since Highway 61 was rerouted decades ago), you need to get each of the constituencies who will be impacted by the change to “buy into” the change/vision and ideally to view it as their own.

This will be an uphill battle, as many (most?) residents oppose the roundabouts, particularly the one at Highway 61 and Mankato Avenue. However, even those who oppose these roundabouts have expressed that the roundabout planned for Mankato and Sarnia would or could be an improvement to safety at that intersection.

After viewing the display boards at the August 26 open house, I drew the conclusion that this also was the primary safety concern that was shared by residents with MNDOT during the investigatory stages of this project.

Additionally, when teaching a new skill or process, you should not start with the most complex skills or concepts but rather begin with the basics, building on what students have already learned. For example, you must learn concept of number before you can understand addition; addition before multiplication; multiplication before algebra; and algebra before calculus.

When teaching swimming lessons, responsible instructors don’t throw children with no experience in the water into the deep end without a life jacket and expect them to “figure it out as they go.” They instead teach the skills and give practice in rhythmic breathing in the shallow section of the lake or pool and then provide supervised experiences in progressively deeper water. With graduated practice students gain both skills and confidence.

Skill in navigating roundabouts is certainly important, but confidence is also critical, particularly as driver error will be responsible for most collisions within the roundabout.

During informal discussions with a variety of friends and acquaintances, I have observed that even very experienced drivers have low confidence in their ability to navigate roundabouts (in some cases based on prior experiences with roundabouts in other cities), and these individuals are already planning workarounds to avoid the roundabouts.

Staggering the construction of the roundabouts over time and beginning in the “shallow end” where the need is greatest, the current speed limits are lowest, and the “buy in” to the construction is the highest should provide a safer and more effective pathway to the implementation of the entire roundabout construction project.

Ruth Badciong lives in Winona.

