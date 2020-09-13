Ruth Badciong: Don't build roundabout at Highway 61 and Mankato Avenue

Flow: The current configuration of traffic lights and arrows, pedestrian walk signals with a countdown feature and painted lines makes it easy for drivers, bikers and walkers alike to know when and where to stop and wait as well as when and where to go. In addition, the deceleration (right turn) lane takes the pressure off when leaving Kwik Trip in heavier traffic. Removing that bypass lane to construct a roundabout would further exacerbate the traffic backup, especially during heavier periods (which currently occur at multiple times throughout a weekday, not just during rush hour). I have counted 10 cars at a time approaching the intersection, not including the cars in line behind them. The stoplight schedule allows for safer merging from the Kwik Trip lot unto Homer Road in both directions. I fear that the proposed roundabout would make leaving the Homer Road Kwik Trip a dangerous proposition. As a point of comparison, the Pleasant Valley roundabout at the intersection of Homer Road and Highway 17 – which replaced an intersection protected solely by one stop sign and no crosswalk and which has a bypass lane in each direction and a much lighter traffic flow – ends just feet before the entrance to the Pleasant Valley Church parking lot.