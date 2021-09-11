Rusty Cunningham: Extra! editions on a challenging day

As the stories and photos poured in, we called in our Page 1 editor hours before his shift was scheduled.

We also had to call in a press crew and recruit hawkers – including some of our staff members – to sell the Extra! editions on street corners downtown.

As deadline for the Extra! approached, I ran out of my office and right into a crowd of staff members from other departments who stood staring at the newsroom TV.

I wanted to yell at them to get the hell out of my way and get back to work.

But they were simply doing what everyone around the world was doing. There were no customers to call on, no phones to answer. From schools to workplaces to homes, everyone was watching the horror unfold on their much smaller TV screens.

Unless you were covering the catastrophe, everything else stopped.

When the presses were rolling and the hawkers were hitting the streets, I finally sat for a few minutes to take a breath and begin planning coverage for the Sept. 12 edition.

For the first time, I glanced at the TV and saw the horrific sight of a jetliner slamming a skyscraper.

I will never forget it – and I’ve avoided watching it ever since.