Robert Tereba: What life asks of us

Newsman Tom Brokaw in his book “The Greatest Generation” describes the generation of Americans who successfully navigated two monumental crises of the last century: the Great Depression and World War II.

They persevered through the Great Depression with grit, compassion and hope in order to help their families survive, to strengthen the common good and to preserve our republic.

During World War II, the Greatest Generation, together with our allies, united behind the sole goal of defeating the Third Reich and Imperial Japan. Both military members and civilians bore hardships and sacrifices in order to secure victory.

Life asked much of the Greatest Generation and their response earns our great respect and gratitude.

Life now asks much of us as we deal with climate change, an existential crisis that threatens all living things on Earth, our common home.

There are differences, of course, between the existential crises of last century and today’s crisis. The Greatest Generation was galvanized into action by the stock market crash of October 1929 and the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941. Given that context, inaction was unthinkable.

Climate change has no such galvanizing event. It’s insidious, and that insidiousness can lull us into thinking that everything is fine. It’s not.

Moreover, the internet and social media serve to distract us and amplify the degree of polarization in our politics to levels that were unthinkable in the 1930s and 1940s. We can’t seem to agree on much of anything, including basic facts. We live in heavily fortified information silos that reinforce our dearly held views. And we don’t welcome opinions that don’t align with our views as we all too readily demonize those with whom we disagree.

Into this difficult political context, life now asks: How will we address the existential crisis of climate change? Will we meet this crisis with the vision, courage, and intelligence so readily exhibited by the Greatest Generation? Or will we fail future generations through our inaction and indifference? Future generations will judge us; just as we have judged the Greatest Generation.

According to a recent poll conducted by the Associated Press and the National Opinion Research Center, 75% of Americans believe that climate change is occurring, 10% believe that it is not, and 15% are unsure. Yet many voices minimize the seriousness of the climate crisis or oppose any steps to address it. Remember that some of those voices seek to preserve their power or profits by deferring action or encouraging inaction altogether, yet every day we fail to take effective action brings us closer to irreversible consequences.

So it really doesn’t matter if you are a Republican, Democrat or independent, we’re all Americans and we need to engage on this topic with renewed urgency and pursue the best course of action. At Citizens’ Climate Lobby we advocate a three-pronged approach to cut our greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030:

Price carbon dioxide emissions, caused by burning the fossil fuels coal, oil, and natural gas, which drive climate change. Because carbon pricing will cause household expenses to increase, provide a monthly carbon cashback payment to every household to offset this impact. Establish carbon adjustments at our borders to protect our businesses and workers from imports from nations that don’t price carbon Learn more about our non-partisan approach at www.citizensclimatelobby.org . And contact President Biden, Sens. Klobuchar and Smith, and Rep. Hagedorn and urge them to support climate legislation that embraces these three critically important elements. Wisconsin residents should contact their federal lawmakers. Life awaits our response.

Robert Tereba leads the Winona County Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, which has 43 members in residing in Winona and Houston counties.

