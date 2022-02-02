Robert Tereba: A center-right step to combat climate change

Many political pundits note that a majority of Americans hold political views that tend to be center-right. We’re skeptical of big government solutions to problems. We prefer incremental change over big change that could lead to significant, unhelpful, and unintended outcomes. We tend to favor policies that encourage competition and market place solutions.

Maybe the above paragraph comes pretty close to describing your political philosophy. If so, you may be looking for a climate change policy that reflects your center-right values.

Climate change, of course, is a massive systemic issue that adversely impacts all living things on Earth, our common home. You may assume that such a comprehensive problem is bound to require significant government action in terms of identifying, funding, and enforcing solutions. And that prospect makes you uneasy, given your center-right values.

That unease may lead you to want to ignore the problem, embrace rationalizations for inaction, engage in wishful or magical thinking, or otherwise “kick the can down the road”. Yet those approaches are unsatisfying because you recognize the increasing need to act. The climate clearly is changing (and not for the better) and you recognize your duty to effectively address this issue for the benefit of your children and grandchildren.

Fortunately, there is a responsible path out of this dilemma because one of the very best things we can do to combat climate change aligns with your center-right values.

We need to price carbon.

Getting our energy from the burning of fossil fuels emits carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere which warms our planet and causes climate change. Currently, the market place puts no price on the cost of warming our planet, a cost that is borne by all of us now and will be borne by future generations. You can literally pump as much CO2 into the atmosphere as you’d like because it’s free.

Placing a fee on the extraction of fossil fuels will correct that market place flaw. It will spur research and investment in sustainable energy production, storage, and distribution. It will promote energy conservation. It will lead to new businesses and new jobs. It will promote overall health as the adverse health effects of burning fossil fuels diminish over time.

And, when that carbon fee is used to provide monthly carbon cashback income to households, it benefits all of us even more.

Learn more about this effective market place solution (that won’t grow the size of government) by visiting www.citizensclimatelobby.org . Then contact our elected leaders.

Go to www.cclusa.org/take-action and tell Senators Klobuchar and Smith and President Biden that you want carbon pricing to be included in the Build Back Better bill. Then contact Representative Jim Hagedorn and urge him to promote carbon pricing as Republicans establish their climate change policy positions.

Pricing carbon is an effective and straightforward first step in combating climate. Let’s take it with the full confidence and conviction that doing so aligns very well with your center-right values!

Robert Tereba, of Winona, is group leader of Citizens’ Climate Lobby Winona County Chapter

