Robert Rector and Jamie Hall: Find a better way to measure poverty

These conditions are quite real, and we should be concerned about people who live in them. But they are, fortunately, not the norm for poor Americans. Fewer than one in 10 poor people lives in a mobile home. Nine out of 10 poor families report no vacant or abandoned buildings in their neighborhoods.

Of course, the lives of the poor are not a stroll down Easy Street; their finances are often uncertain, and they strain to make ends meet.

But the average living conditions among the government-defined poor are well removed from “poverty” as the term is ordinarily understood. By using inaccurate measures that pool together those who actually experience deprivation with those who do not, we deflect attention from those who truly need assistance.

Why the disconnect between how the poor actually live and the routine Census claims of widespread poverty in the U.S.? Take for example, its consistent report that one in six children are poor. Government spends more than $220 billion on cash, food and housing aid for low-income families with children. This is two-and-a-half times the amount needed to eliminate all child poverty in the nation. How can so many children remain poor?