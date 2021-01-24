Rich Lowry: Joe Biden to Canada: Drop dead

It’s not clear why adding new pipeline to an existing network built in previous phases of the Keystone project would be thought such a heinous environmental crime (Keystone XL is the fourth phase).

Nor why this particular leg of pipeline is considered so threatening in a country that already has a couple of million miles of pipeline.

The charge is that Keystone XL, by making it easier for Canada to export its “dirty” oil from the oil sands of Alberta, will herald the beginning of a fossil-fuels apocalypse.

But we already consume lots of petroleum from the oil sands. According to the Canadian government, 97% of its proven reserves are located in the oil sands and the oil sands account for more than 60% of the country’s current oil production.

Canada is the third largest exporter of crude oil in the world, and 98% of that goes to the United States, accounting for almost half of our imports of crude oil.

In a more rational time, it was considered a good thing to get oil from a country that isn’t located in the Middle East, isn’t a petro-dictatorship and isn’t hostile to the United States.