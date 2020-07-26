Rich Lowry: In defense of Liz Cheney

This is a variant of the odd political accounting of the most fervent Trump supporters. By their lights, if, say, the president stumbles his way through a “Fox News Sunday” interview, that’s not the problem. No, the problem is only if someone who is right-of-center points out that the president stumbled his way through the interview.

This logic has put an accent on whispered conversations in the GOP — even the most vociferous defenders of the president will often admit in private that they are disquieted or even outraged by something Trump has said or done, but won’t dare say it openly.

It is also a way to deflect any responsibility from the president, when, obviously, if the worst comes in November, it will be because of what he did in office, not because Rep. Liz Cheney said it’s a bad idea to pull U.S. troops out of Germany.

Whatever you think of Cheney, she inarguably has a well-thought-out worldview that she defends resolutely and thoughtfully. The same can’t be said of one of the leaders of the fusillade against her, Trump epigone Rep. Matt Gaetz, the Florida Republican.

Gaetz long ago realized the power of clownishness — it generates interest, and interest means cable TV bookings, and TV bookings equal a kind of notoriety.