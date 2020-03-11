Rich Lowry: Calling the Wuhan virus 'the Wuhan virus' isn't racist
0 comments

Rich Lowry: Calling the Wuhan virus 'the Wuhan virus' isn't racist

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus outbreak is the first pandemic of the woke era, and as such it’s not surprising that there is a fierce debate about how to refer to it without offending against social justice.

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona lost whatever sympathy he would have garnered in certain quarters over his self-quarantine when he referred to “the Wuhan virus,” a perfectly appropriate name that has been deemed grotesque and unacceptable.

Wuhan is in China, a non-Western country, and people of color live there, so Q.E.D., calling the virus by the name of that city must be racist.

Luminaries across the left denounced Gosar. They even accused him of bringing what is technically the SARS-CoV-2 virus to our shores by misnaming it. Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California slammed the Republican’s reference to the Wuhan virus as “an example of the myopia that allowed it to spread in the U.S. The virus is not constrained by country or race.”

Obviously, Gosar knows that or he, a Caucasian living in the United States, wouldn’t be isolating himself on the off chance he’s infected and might spread the virus to others.

Nonetheless, the virus first became known in Wuhan, in cases clustered around a wildlife market, and the locked-down city has remained the epicenter of the Chinese epidemic ever since. As of mid-February, the Wuhan area accounted for 86% of all cases in China.

All of this is why the virus is associated with Wuhan, and indeed has commonly been referred to as “the Wuhan virus” in the press (at least prior to the World Health Organization formally naming the virus and the disease).

Naming a virus after the location of the outbreak that first brought it to attention is not unusual.

The West Nile virus emerged in the West Nile district of Northern Uganda in the 1930s. It is similar to the St. Louis encephalitis virus, which broke out around St. Louis, Missouri in 1933, and the Japanese encephalitis virus that caused outbreaks in Japan beginning in the 1870s.

Coxsackie in New York state, Marburg in Germany, and Hendra in Australia all have viruses named after them.

MERS, caused by a virus first identified in 2012, stands for Middle East respiratory syndrome, or even more offensively, the camel flu.

No one had a fainting fit over any of this, but we live in a more sensitive, and absurd, time.

The WHO issued guidelines a couple of years ago warning against naming diseases after geographic locations, or animals (swine flu, bird flu, monkey pox) or membership organizations or occupations (Legionnaires’ disease). With regard to the latest outbreak, the WHO has warned that “certain words and language may have a negative meaning for people and fuel stigmatizing attitudes.”

There is no doubt that a raging virus that got its start in China, has shut down all of Italy, and caused disruption and fear around the world may create negative associations around China. This would happen, though, regardless of the name.

Of course, Chinese officials still want to squelch the use of “Wuhan virus,” whereas Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is perfectly content referring to the virus as that.

Such international contention over the name of a virus or disease isn’t new. Syphilis was the Neapolitan disease, the French disease or the Polish disease, depending on who was naming it. The 1918 influenza came to be known as “the Spanish flu,” although Spaniards called it “the French flu.”

There was no good reason for naming the flu after the Spanish, though. The case of China is different. Its government tried to suppress warnings about the new coronavirus and looked the other way, giving it the room to become a national and then a global crisis.

It deserves to be connected to the virus it did more than its share to loose on the world, no matter what its foreign ministry or the sensitivity police say.

Rich Lowry mug

Rich Lowry

Rich Lowry is on Twitter @RichLowry.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Commentary: Fear of a black electorate: Bernie's anti-establishment message crashes into the Democrats' conservative base — African Americans
Columnists

Commentary: Fear of a black electorate: Bernie's anti-establishment message crashes into the Democrats' conservative base — African Americans

  • Updated

In four days, Joe Biden proved a whole hell of a lot can change. Saturday, Joe Biden blew Bernie Sanders out of the water in South Carolina, with a huge African American turnout. Sunday, Sanders held a rally at the Los Angeles Convention Center with an advertised appearance by hip-hop legends Public Enemy. Monday, the band fired long-time member Flavor Flav, who objected to co-founder Chuck ...

Commentary: John Bolton can tell the truth in a book. He should be able to do it before lawmakers as well
Columnists

Commentary: John Bolton can tell the truth in a book. He should be able to do it before lawmakers as well

John Bolton might know the truth, but he'll have to answer for his silence to Congress. One would think that given Bolton's humble upbringing as a Baltimore native from a working class neighborhood, he'd feel empathy for those who oppose a president hostile to his own city. As a teenager, Bolton received a merit scholarship to the prestigious McDonogh School, a Baltimore County institution ...

Commentary: Donald Trump and the Houston Astros
Columnists

Commentary: Donald Trump and the Houston Astros

In 1919, the Chicago White Sox were bribed to blow a World Series. This massively enriched a New York gambler named Arnold Rothstein, who bet on the underdog Cincinnati Reds. Rothstein used his huge winnings to midwife modern American organized crime, feeding the rise of Donald Trump. More on that later. In the lore of institutional sports writing, Chicago's team was renamed the "Black Sox." ...

Commentary: Why aren't we paying people with the coronavirus to stay home?
Columnists

Commentary: Why aren't we paying people with the coronavirus to stay home?

The rapid passage of an $8.3-billion emergency spending plan to fight the spread and severity of the coronavirus shows that Congress and the president are willing to set aside their petty partisanship in the face of the emerging health threat. That's reassuring. What's not is that they left out of the funding package an important tool to fight the spread of COVID-19: paying people with ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News