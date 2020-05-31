Rev. Danielle K. Bartz: Our faith is more than a building
0 comments

Rev. Danielle K. Bartz: Our faith is more than a building

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On Sunday, March 15, the members and friends of First Congregational Church of Winona, United Church of Christ gathered for what was expected to be our final in-person worship service for two weeks.

We worked hard to maintain physical distance from one another, and we streamed our worship over Facebook for the first time by using the pastor’s cell phone, which was perched precariously and awkwardly on a music stand next to the pulpit.

It was a sad day, but prayers were said and we reaffirmed our love of and belief in God and one another.

More than two months have passed, and we have learned to be a church in entirely new ways. We continue to worship, study scripture, enjoy one another’s company, pray, grieve losses and celebrate joys.

While it looks and feels different, the mission and ministry of First Congregational has not stopped, nor will it. We are not a building, we are a community.

Much has been said in recent days that it is time for places of worship to reopen. We would like to make it clear: First Congregational Church of Winona, UCC never closed.

Yes, the doors of our building have shut to public gatherings. But, our hearts and spirits remain wide-open. Our worship has not stopped nor have our prayers. Our devotion to God has not stopped and our experience of the mystery of the Holy Spirit’s movement has not stopped.

Our love for one another and our love of neighbor has not stopped, in fact, it has deepened. We are a church that believes in God. We are a church that trusts in science. Therefore, our building will remain closed, but our church is open.

As a congregation we continue to pray fervently that no more people will become sick with COVID-19 and no one else will die from this virus. But, thoughts and prayers ring hollow if they are not partnered with action. The best action we can take is to remain close to home and avoid gatherings of people. Our understanding of the Gospel puts the teachings of Jesus first: to love God with all of our heart, and to love our neighbors as we love ourselves. Our love of God, neighbor, and self is not just an idea, it is not just a prayer – it is action.

We are longing for the day when we can gather again in our sanctuary, but we will wait. It is an act of putting faith over fear: faith in the abundance of God’s love and the movement of the Holy Spirit, not fear about the future of an institution. We will continue to pray for our neighbors and this community we love. We will pray for all of you, and we will stay home.

This column was written by Rev. Danielle K. Bartz, pastor, with the blessing of the First Congregational Church Council: Chuck Shepard, Ann Rethlefsen, Ann Kendrick, Karin Sonneman, John Ngugi, Roger Andring, Mary Kaser, Terri Karsten and Dennis Nowlan.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Twitter waited three years too long to enforce its rules on Trump
Columnists

Commentary: Twitter waited three years too long to enforce its rules on Trump

President Donald Trump has finally goaded Twitter into starting the fight that Trump has been itching to have. Unfortunately for the social media giant, it's a fight Twitter cannot win anymore - and one that Trump and his allies do not want to end. Over the course of his term, the president has flouted Twitter's terms of service countless times with impunity as he's used the platform to launch ...

+10
Commentary: White people need to speak out against senseless killings of black people
Columnists

Commentary: White people need to speak out against senseless killings of black people

As a child, I grew up in abject poverty with our family being evicted often. A number of times I found myself in a poor African American neighborhoods or public housing. During those times, I was often the only white child in my class. I can say in total honesty, I was never happier as a child than when I was in those neighborhoods, housing projects or those classrooms. Ever. During the rare ...

Commentary: Trump says a lot of idiotic things. Taking them seriously gives him too much credit
Columnists

Commentary: Trump says a lot of idiotic things. Taking them seriously gives him too much credit

It has often occurred to me that the appropriate response to some of the ridiculous things President Donald Trump utters is: "He's an idiot." Don't get me wrong (as op-ed writers like to say). I'm not impugning Trump's IQ. By "idiot" I mean something a bit different: that Trump often doesn't know what he's talking about. (That doesn't exclude the possibility that some of his misrepresentations ...

Commentary: Living in fear: An unacceptable risk for schoolchildren
Columnists

Commentary: Living in fear: An unacceptable risk for schoolchildren

Will your neighborhood school open on schedule in the fall? The answer should vary by location, but some headline-grabbing declarations are prolonging the uncertainty for families and students. And uncertainty leads to fear - an infectious state of mind best treated with a dose of common sense. Special-interest groups encouraged educators to "scream bloody murder" if collective bargaining and ...

+2
Commentary: Twitter's refusal to delete Trump's tweets about Lori Klausutis is disgraceful
Columnists

Commentary: Twitter's refusal to delete Trump's tweets about Lori Klausutis is disgraceful

In July 2001, a 28-year-old woman named Lori Klausutis fell and hit her head on a desk at work in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. She was found dead the next morning. The medical examiner concluded that there was no foul play, and it later turned out that Klausutis had an undiagnosed heart condition. There would be no reason today to publicly discuss this tragic accident, but for the fact that ...

Commentary: 'Do you understand NOW?': Reoccurring deadly police brutality shows why Colin Kaepernick took a knee
Columnists

Commentary: 'Do you understand NOW?': Reoccurring deadly police brutality shows why Colin Kaepernick took a knee

He isn't trending right now, but he should be. Still, it didn't take long for savvy social media mavens to make the connection between banished NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was blacklisted after taking a knee against police brutality, and Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis cop who was fired after taking a knee on a black man's neck. The two images side by side say everything that needs to ...

Commentary: Trump's dangerous drug of choice
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's dangerous drug of choice

President Donald Trump and I have something in common: we both take the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine. In my case, it's to treat the immune system disorders lupus and arthritis. In his case, it's to make some sort of point about how right he is to tout it as a miracle cure for COVID-19. On May 18, Trump proudly announced that he is taking the drug to stave off the coronavirus, ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News