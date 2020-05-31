Rev. Danielle K. Bartz: Our faith is more than a building

Our love for one another and our love of neighbor has not stopped, in fact, it has deepened. We are a church that believes in God. We are a church that trusts in science. Therefore, our building will remain closed, but our church is open.

As a congregation we continue to pray fervently that no more people will become sick with COVID-19 and no one else will die from this virus. But, thoughts and prayers ring hollow if they are not partnered with action. The best action we can take is to remain close to home and avoid gatherings of people. Our understanding of the Gospel puts the teachings of Jesus first: to love God with all of our heart, and to love our neighbors as we love ourselves. Our love of God, neighbor, and self is not just an idea, it is not just a prayer – it is action.

We are longing for the day when we can gather again in our sanctuary, but we will wait. It is an act of putting faith over fear: faith in the abundance of God’s love and the movement of the Holy Spirit, not fear about the future of an institution. We will continue to pray for our neighbors and this community we love. We will pray for all of you, and we will stay home.

This column was written by Rev. Danielle K. Bartz, pastor, with the blessing of the First Congregational Church Council: Chuck Shepard, Ann Rethlefsen, Ann Kendrick, Karin Sonneman, John Ngugi, Roger Andring, Mary Kaser, Terri Karsten and Dennis Nowlan.

