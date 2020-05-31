Rev. Danielle K. Bartz: Our faith is more than a building

On Sunday, March 15, the members and friends of First Congregational Church of Winona, United Church of Christ gathered for what was expected to be our final in-person worship service for two weeks.
We worked hard to maintain physical distance from one another, and we streamed our worship over Facebook for the first time by using the pastor’s cell phone, which was perched precariously and awkwardly on a music stand next to the pulpit.
It was a sad day, but prayers were said and we reaffirmed our love of and belief in God and one another.
More than two months have passed, and we have learned to be a church in entirely new ways. We continue to worship, study scripture, enjoy one another’s company, pray, grieve losses and celebrate joys.
While it looks and feels different, the mission and ministry of First Congregational has not stopped, nor will it. We are not a building, we are a community.
Much has been said in recent days that it is time for places of worship to reopen. We would like to make it clear: First Congregational Church of Winona, UCC never closed.
Yes, the doors of our building have shut to public gatherings. But, our hearts and spirits remain wide-open. Our worship has not stopped nor have our prayers. Our devotion to God has not stopped and our experience of the mystery of the Holy Spirit’s movement has not stopped.
Our love for one another and our love of neighbor has not stopped, in fact, it has deepened. We are a church that believes in God. We are a church that trusts in science. Therefore, our building will remain closed, but our church is open.
As a congregation we continue to pray fervently that no more people will become sick with COVID-19 and no one else will die from this virus. But, thoughts and prayers ring hollow if they are not partnered with action. The best action we can take is to remain close to home and avoid gatherings of people. Our understanding of the Gospel puts the teachings of Jesus first: to love God with all of our heart, and to love our neighbors as we love ourselves. Our love of God, neighbor, and self is not just an idea, it is not just a prayer – it is action.
We are longing for the day when we can gather again in our sanctuary, but we will wait. It is an act of putting faith over fear: faith in the abundance of God’s love and the movement of the Holy Spirit, not fear about the future of an institution. We will continue to pray for our neighbors and this community we love. We will pray for all of you, and we will stay home.
This column was written by Rev. Danielle K. Bartz, pastor, with the blessing of the First Congregational Church Council: Chuck Shepard, Ann Rethlefsen, Ann Kendrick, Karin Sonneman, John Ngugi, Roger Andring, Mary Kaser, Terri Karsten and Dennis Nowlan.
