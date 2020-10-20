Requiem for a caveman

It’s hard to figure how, almost a year into a global disaster, I’m still being told that wearing a mask means I’m living in fear. Well, they’re right – I am living in fear, and if they had a lick of sense, they would be too.

Let’s face it, there are lots of times when fear is a very good thing. It’s because Og the Caveman’s cousin wasn’t afraid of that saber-tooth that Og turned out to be the many-times-great-grandpappy of us all. Recognizing stuff that ought to give us the willies or inspire the application of swift heels in reverse is the sort of wisdom that gives folks a leg up on personal prosperity and survival. They’re life’s little learning experiences … like the time when a three-year-old me toddled into a nest of ground-dwelling bumblebees and swiftly, and most memorably, learned there are times to stomp out a threat and times to run away.

Well, folks, those bumblebees had nothing on the swarm of bugs we’re stirring up all around us. The voodoo priests of politics’ attempts at distraction notwithstanding, this virus isn’t magically going away, no matter how many corners the false prophets may claim to have turned. We’re dealing with a highly contagious disease that’s already cost us a quarter of a million lives, millions more sick and suffering, and it’s getting worse by the day.