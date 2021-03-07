Rep. Peggy Bennett: Political ideology has to stay out of our schools

I find it very concerning that activist politics is working its way into our public schools. I would like to share with you some of the issues that are being pushed forward at the state level.

No more asking students to focus on getting the right answer in math or learning about George Washington and Abraham Lincoln in history; no more teaching students that adolescent sex should be avoided because of the potentially harmful mental, emotional, and physical ramifications. Instead, we should be teaching children as young as 10 years old that “you and only you know when you are ready to have sex.”

The idea that adults know what’s best for children is now being relegated as a thing of the past—evidently this is a form of “paternalism and power hoarding” according to some.

Did you know that the 19th-century westward expansion in America is a disgraceful example of “whiteness, Christianity and capitalism?” This is according to a recently released draft of the proposed new K-12 social studies standards put out by the Minnesota Department of Education.