Rep. Kurt Daudt: House Democrats failing to deliver for Minnesotans

Right now, Minnesota is the only state in the upper Midwest who is still taxing forgiven Paycheck Protection Loans. These loans were forgiven because they were used as intended by the federal government: to keep workers employed and to keep the lights on at these businesses.

Democrats seem content to allow government to profit off federal relief funds. Instead of letting businesses keep these dollars to keep our neighbors employed, Democrats want that money going into the state coffers which are flush with cash. Minnesota has $1.6 billion surplus, and billions more coming from the federal government. If ever there was a time to let Minnesotans keep their hard-earned money, this is it.

Minnesotans who have been unemployed over the past year are filing their taxes and surprised to find that unemployment insurance benefits — which are exempted up to $10,200 at the federal level — are subject to state taxes. Again, government is set to profit from federal relief intended to help workers. This is indefensible and frankly immoral.