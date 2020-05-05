Raizl Campbell: Winona inspired me to teach

While I am not at home in D.C. with my students and colleagues, it is reassuring to have a sense of professional belonging among my own teachers.

Seeing my teachers on the WAPS website and comparing notes about our teaching experiences has helped me stay motivated with my online engagement with my students, as well as helped me realize how important my K-12 teachers were in shaping who I am today.

It is not a coincidence that I have been reflecting on my Winona education in the beginning of May. National Teacher Appreciation was last week. While a student, it did not occur to me to thank my teachers. I would like to take the time now.

I would like to recognize all of the teachers current and past in WAPS who made a difference in my life. As students, we see our teachers at face-value: liking them when they praise us for giving insightful answers during discussion, or disliking them when they give us a pop quiz because they know we didn’t study.

But looking back on my 13 years in the school district, so many of both of those kinds of teachers influenced me as either the person, or the teacher, I am today.

As I page through my old school work and report cards reading the glowing or painful, yet true comments, I can only hope that I will have the same impact on the young people I teach, as my Winona teachers had on me.

Winona native Raizl Campbell teaches middle school in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0