Raizl Campbell: Winona inspired me to teach

I was in 6th grade in 2007-2008. That year changed my life.
I remember sitting in Ms. Felman’s Language Arts class in 6East at WMS reading "Peppermints in the Parlor" and realizing that I wanted to be a 6th grade Language Arts teacher.
A majority of that dream came true: in August 2018, I started my career as a 6th grade social studies teacher in Greenbelt, Maryland (a suburb of Washington, D.C.). While I know the subject has changed, the reason for my drive to be a teacher definitely has not (or if it has, it has only amplified and matured).
On March 12, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced that all Maryland schools would be closed for two weeks.
On the last day of school for at least two weeks, teachers were tasked with not only teaching their regularly scheduled lessons, but also with preparing for the unprecedented two-week “break.”
I gave my students group work while I put together two-weeks’ worth of work for my Honors, Comprehensive, and Special Ed students; all while finding time to give my students a melancholy parting speech and wishing them well.
On March 15, I escaped the COVID-19 hotbed of D.C. and arrived in Winona. I have been here since then, one of millions of teachers across the country learning the ropes of distance learning and the challenges that it brings.
As a teacher, during this time, most of my waking hours are dedicated to refiguring my online classroom. On weekends, I plan lessons that are suitable for the multiple levels I teach, while also keeping in mind that 60% of my students do not have access to online learning platforms.
Weekday mornings are spent grading optional -- yet somehow also mandatory -- work on Google Classroom with Zoom open on my computer, waiting for students to drop into my office hours.
Afternoons are reserved for staff meetings.
For students who do not attend my virtual classes, I call home, with calls often going to voicemail as their parents are either working or overworked by their new role as a homeschool teacher.
My nights have been sleepless with worries about the well-being of my students, some of whom struggle even in the best of times. You can well imagine that just as I am doing this with my students a full-time zone away, the Winona school teachers are facing the same challenges.
However, while distance learning has a plethora of downsides, one upside I have found solace in, is the WAPS community.
I started following WAPS on social media when I started teaching because I wanted to be a part of this community from the point of view of a teacher.
Since I have been back, I have had email exchanges with high school teachers and I even had the great fortune of running into Ms. Fellman while on my daily social distancing walk.
While I am not at home in D.C. with my students and colleagues, it is reassuring to have a sense of professional belonging among my own teachers.
Seeing my teachers on the WAPS website and comparing notes about our teaching experiences has helped me stay motivated with my online engagement with my students, as well as helped me realize how important my K-12 teachers were in shaping who I am today.
It is not a coincidence that I have been reflecting on my Winona education in the beginning of May. National Teacher Appreciation was last week. While a student, it did not occur to me to thank my teachers. I would like to take the time now.
I would like to recognize all of the teachers current and past in WAPS who made a difference in my life. As students, we see our teachers at face-value: liking them when they praise us for giving insightful answers during discussion, or disliking them when they give us a pop quiz because they know we didn’t study.
But looking back on my 13 years in the school district, so many of both of those kinds of teachers influenced me as either the person, or the teacher, I am today.
As I page through my old school work and report cards reading the glowing or painful, yet true comments, I can only hope that I will have the same impact on the young people I teach, as my Winona teachers had on me.
Winona native Raizl Campbell teaches middle school in Greenbelt, Maryland.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!