Rachelle Schultz: Winona Health is prepared for coronavirus

We are all aware of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, that is now in the United States and appears to be making its way into each state.
Overall efforts have shifted from containment overseas to local preparedness to meet whatever may emerge in our respective communities.
I can assure you that Winona Health, your local hospital, has significant preparedness efforts underway that connect to local, state and national resources.
In fact, across Minnesota, the hospital network is strong, connected and coordinated.
Based on information from state and national authorities, 85% of individuals who test positive for the coronavirus can be treated at home. The other 15% are those who become very sick and need hospital-level care.
An assessment of hospital bed capacity across the state has already been completed along with supply inventories for critical items and equipment.
Rapidly assessing our resources is something Minnesota hospitals excel at and have a proven track record from past experiences.
Additionally, we regularly (even daily) update information on our website (www.winonahealth.org), social media, internal communication channels and with local media to answer questions and support our community as we continue to monitor this virus.
We have received many calls regarding testing for the coronavirus, so I want to address this question. The term “test kits” may be getting misconstrued.
All health-care organizations can collect specimens for testing, but actual testing for the coronavirus is being done by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Several national labs are coming on line for testing, which can help as volumes grow across the state and country.
Any positive tests are to be sent to the national Centers for Disease Control for confirmation. Also, we were recently notified that our providers can determine who may be tested (instead of MDH or CDC deciding) based on criteria for anyone who presents with certain symptoms or conditions.
As of Friday morning, we have collected specimens from 13 patients and sent them to MDH for testing. The first three have come back negative and we are awaiting the others. It is also important to understand that there is a time consideration for getting results; this can take from 24 to 72 hours.
We all want to know more and know it fast.
Unfortunately, novel viruses won’t accommodate our wishes. This situation requires everyone’s diligence, patience, surveillance and cooperation.
From a health system standpoint, at Winona Health, we have excellent infection-control policies, processes and systems that work for any infectious disease situation.
And we have them activated. We also have strong emergency preparedness policies, processes and systems linked to, and coordinated with, many local and regional organizations, including our county, city and educational institutions, as well as emergency response services and more. These have also been activated.
To keep you all informed, we have posted key information on the coronavirus/COVID 19 on our website with forms you can download that contain excellent information to help you and your family learn more about how to protect yourself.
Additionally, there are links to MDH and CDC if you want to learn even more.
Due to the number of phone calls we have received from community members and businesses, we have also created a coronavirus/COVID 19 phone line that you can call and leave your question. All questions and responses are posted on our website to share concerns and provide information to our whole community. This phone number is 474-5654 and you are welcome to call.
One of our most important roles as your local hospital is to be ready for anything — and our systems and processes are designed to ensure that we are.
Our planning, drills, simulations and other preparedness activities ensure that we stand ready to meet our community’s need, whatever the situation. We consider a multitude of scenarios and responses and, again, we prepare contingency plans should the need arise.
Of course, it is our hope that the coronavirus skips our community and we’ll have no positive tests, but we follow the old adage, “hope for the best; prepare for the worst.”
It is important that we all become informed of what each of us can do to help mitigate the spread of the virus in our community.
Hand washing, social distancing (e.g. no large crowds), staying home if you are sick so as not to spread germs – unless of course, you are really sick, then you are to come to Winona Health and we will care for you.
All of us doing our part may not prevent the virus from coming to our community, but it will certainly lessen its impact.
One final recommendation – get your flu shot.
While we are focused on the coronavirus, at present, influenza is in our community and protecting yourself entails all the same actions noted for the coronavirus plus the flu shot. And we have vaccinations for the flu.
As always, we encourage you to do the things you can to minimize the spread of germs.
Rachelle Schultz is CEO of Winona Health.