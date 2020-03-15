Rachelle Schultz: Winona Health is prepared for coronavirus

And we have them activated. We also have strong emergency preparedness policies, processes and systems linked to, and coordinated with, many local and regional organizations, including our county, city and educational institutions, as well as emergency response services and more. These have also been activated.

To keep you all informed, we have posted key information on the coronavirus/COVID 19 on our website with forms you can download that contain excellent information to help you and your family learn more about how to protect yourself.

Additionally, there are links to MDH and CDC if you want to learn even more.

Due to the number of phone calls we have received from community members and businesses, we have also created a coronavirus/COVID 19 phone line that you can call and leave your question. All questions and responses are posted on our website to share concerns and provide information to our whole community. This phone number is 474-5654 and you are welcome to call.

One of our most important roles as your local hospital is to be ready for anything — and our systems and processes are designed to ensure that we are.