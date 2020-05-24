Rachelle Schultz: How Winona Health has responded to the crisis and is reimagining care

That is both good news and cautionary information. It does not mean the threat of COVID is over; rather, one conclusion may be that Winonans answered the call to maintain social distancing, wore masks and practiced hand hygiene and other infection-prevention actions. This is great news; however, it also means Winonans cannot let up on these practices lest we begin to experience outbreaks.

We are now in the recovery phase. As you are likely aware, Winona Health has resumed full clinic hours, elective procedures and elective surgeries during the past two weeks.

Even so, we are taking a measured approach to this recovery to ensure patients and our health-care staff remain protected and safe from exposure to COVID.

Processes we may have thought were temporary have now found their way into our daily work. A primary example is screening all individuals (patients, staff and visitors) who come into our buildings. This screening includes temperature taking.

Our approach to this included consideration for patient needs, our around-the-clock operations (for example, physicians and staff on-call after hours for emergency surgery), and continued separation between patients presenting with and without COVID symptoms.