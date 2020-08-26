Rachelle Schultz: Here's to a successful start to school

Perhaps the one thing that we should all know and agree on upfront is that there is no one right answer, no one right way, and one size does not fit all. The start of school, in itself, will be a learning experience for us all.

I might suggest framing this situation using health-care terminology: COVID is a chronic condition. What I mean by this is that COVID is going to be with us for some time.

So, one unique aspect of this chronic condition is that we all have it; we all need to learn to live with it and figure out how to normalize our lives and manage this “condition.”

Our current methods of management include hand hygiene, masking, physical distancing, as well as supplemental efforts such as testing and quarantining if one has symptoms or experienced an exposure.

As we continue to learn more and effectively manage ourselves in the context of community, with some adjustment, we can get back to living our lives.

Whatever the school year brings, Winona Health is prepared to assist and support our area schools with the knowledge and expertise we’ve gained with our own experiences with COVID-19 and precautions to prevent its spread.