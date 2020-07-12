Rachelle Schultz: Get tested? Stay home? Go to work? Here’s help.
0 comments

Rachelle Schultz: Get tested? Stay home? Go to work? Here’s help.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The number of COVID-19 cases throughout our region continues to go up and down day-to-day, and as a result we are hearing from many of our community members regarding whether they should get tested, stay home, keep going to work, or go back to work.

The answer? It depends.

At the bottom of this message are links to guidelines provided by Winona Health and the Minnesota Department of Health.

These resources outline various situations and how you should proceed in each case. These are really good resources and I encourage you to share them with others – they are applicable in the home, work or any community setting.

The goal is to help everyone do their best to protect themselves and others from spreading the coronavirus or becoming infected with it. You may even want to print these guidelines and keeping them in a handy place for reference.

During the past few weeks, we have noted a trend that occurs whenever an area business announces a positive case at its location; we experience a surge in testing.

We are happy to provide testing for anyone who wants or needs it, but also thought it may be helpful for you to know the recommended guidelines for when to get tested.

For example, you could be exposed to the virus and not experience symptoms for a period of time. Thus, if you get tested immediately after finding out you may have been exposed, you may get a negative result only to start feeling symptoms a week later.

Further, the type of exposure can make a difference and should be taken into consideration. MDH recommends waiting five to seven days after known potential exposure before getting tested as this is long enough for the virus to show up on the test.

I would like you to know that every test done at Winona Health is followed up on (via telephone call) and every positive test leads to a deeper assessment (contact tracing) to inform others who may have also been exposed for their awareness and protection.

As a community, it’s important that we all continue to wear masks in public (thanks to all who are Wearing One for Winona), practice physical distancing, diligent hand hygiene and keep your hands off of your face. Once you or someone you love becomes infectious, it is too late to wish you had been more careful.

At Winona Health, we want to ensure that the efforts that have gone into planning, implementation and surveillance, along with our daily precautions, will continue to serve our community.

COVID-19 is not over, and our diligence as individuals and a community can support our goal of health and well-being for everyone.

Further, we look forward to the continuing medical studies around this virus with the expectation of having a vaccine along with improved treatments and therapeutics.

Until then, I want to thank you for doing your part to take care of yourself and others around you.

(Find guidelines and other information at winonahealth.org/covid)

Winona Health CEO Rachelle Schultz

Schultz

Rachelle Schultz is president/CEO of Winona Health.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Study shows rise in racial bias
Columnists

Commentary: Study shows rise in racial bias

My son, who is nearly 17 years old and Black, is afraid to go outside. "Mom, I am a Black guy wearing a mask in Oakland," he told me. "I am going to be killed." Even before the COVID-19 outbreak, my 19-year-old daughter was afraid to ride the Bay Area Rapid Transit system. "Mom," she explained, "they kill Black girls on BART." She was referring to the July 2018 murder of Nia Wilson, an ...

Commentary: Wear your masks, because my child needs to go to school this fall
Columnists

Commentary: Wear your masks, because my child needs to go to school this fall

Wear your damn masks, because my child needs to go to school this fall. It's been approximately 3,839 days of quarantine, and I'm in a pretty good routine. I broke down and bought a proper desk; unlike the table I had been using, it doesn't have a support beam underneath that barks my shin a dozen times a day. I set an alarm every morning. I figured out how to schedule calls and interviews ...

Commentary: 'The rules are different for you': Black lawmakers on when they got 'the talk'
Columnists

Commentary: 'The rules are different for you': Black lawmakers on when they got 'the talk'

Keep your hands visible. Don't be disrespectful. Say "yes sir, no sir." No sudden movements. These are the instructions inherited by Black children for generations. The directions are given, to sons in particular, with the hope they will get home alive should they come in contact with the police. Passed down like grandma's recipe for banana pudding, the fear cuts across class and income. ...

Commentary: There's a place for Trump's proposed 'National Garden of American Heroes' — on the scrap heap of history
Columnists

Commentary: There's a place for Trump's proposed 'National Garden of American Heroes' — on the scrap heap of history

President Donald Trump's proposal for a "National Garden of American Heroes," is a ludicrous, transparently political stunt. It's also his latest, ill-considered salvo against modern art and architecture. Back when the 45th president was a real estate developer, he dressed his skyscrapers in glitzy glass and metal. But ever since he moved into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, he's gone retro, as he ...

+2
Commentary: A lower COVID-19 death rate is nothing to celebrate
Columnists

Commentary: A lower COVID-19 death rate is nothing to celebrate

The recent spike in U.S. COVID-19 infections has mercifully been accompanied by a declining death count. There were days in the spring when the country had half the number cases but twice as many deaths. Now, at least, the U.S. is testing more widely. And even though death is a lagging indicator, and the numbers are likely to catch up to some degree, there is reason to hope that the lag could ...

Commentary: Public pensions are at risk of insolvency, but COVID-19 is not to blame
Columnists

Commentary: Public pensions are at risk of insolvency, but COVID-19 is not to blame

Long before current market volatility, state and local pension debt posed a risk somewhere between a ticking time bomb and a crate of nitroglycerin. An explosion is coming eventually, and any major shock, whether related to COVID-19 or the next recession down the road, could set it off. As USA Today reported recently: "Before (the coronavirus) crisis even began, state pension plans across the ...

+2
Commentary: Media need to humanize COVID-19
Columnists

Commentary: Media need to humanize COVID-19

Everyone knew what would happen. Coronavirus cases spiked after millions of people throughout the United States flooded shops and restaurants without masks or social distancing during the first weekends of summer. For months, the news media has touted rising death tolls, CDC warnings, and WHO alerts, but millions of Americans still regard the odds of contracting the virus, suffering and dying ...

Commentary: Facebook: This is one boycott I am all in on
Columnists

Commentary: Facebook: This is one boycott I am all in on

is not a date Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is likely to forget anytime soon. Some of the most iconic and biggest spending brands in American life, including Coca-Cola, The Hershey Company and Ford Motor Company, have joined a call for the suspension of advertising on Facebook this month. From Adidas to Verizon, many of the brands you see every night advertising on TV have signed on, ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News