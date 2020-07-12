Rachelle Schultz: Get tested? Stay home? Go to work? Here’s help.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of COVID-19 cases throughout our region continues to go up and down day-to-day, and as a result we are hearing from many of our community members regarding whether they should get tested, stay home, keep going to work, or go back to work.

The answer? It depends.

At the bottom of this message are links to guidelines provided by Winona Health and the Minnesota Department of Health.

These resources outline various situations and how you should proceed in each case. These are really good resources and I encourage you to share them with others – they are applicable in the home, work or any community setting.

The goal is to help everyone do their best to protect themselves and others from spreading the coronavirus or becoming infected with it. You may even want to print these guidelines and keeping them in a handy place for reference.

During the past few weeks, we have noted a trend that occurs whenever an area business announces a positive case at its location; we experience a surge in testing.

We are happy to provide testing for anyone who wants or needs it, but also thought it may be helpful for you to know the recommended guidelines for when to get tested.