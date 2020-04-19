Rachelle Schultz: Discovering the meaning of community

As luck would have it, a team from the Centers for Disease Control arrived in Minnesota on Wednesday to assist the state and contacted us to provide support and assistance with our plan.

Members of the CDC team, along with Infection Preventionists and epidemiologists from the County and Minnesota Department of Health, were onsite on Friday and we were able to share our plan and get their insights and suggestions.

The team was impressed with the thoughtful work and planning by all involved, and we were pleased to have additional expertise applied to this work.

This pandemic has instilled a lot of fear in people. We have heard the stories from across the country through many lenses – frontline workers, physicians, politicians, families and people who contracted the virus.

No one should underestimate this virus; at the same time, we should not be ruled by fear. That is when mistakes are made. The antidote to fear is information. It is actively seeking to understand. It is having a well-thought-out plan and an ability to adjust and adapt quickly as new information comes available. We have been doing this since the onset of the pandemic. It has served us well and will continue to be our approach.