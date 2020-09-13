Rachelle Schultz: A special thank-you, and gift, to our community

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Labor Day marks the beginning of fall, at least for me. A subtle shift occurs as schools get underway and fall activities kick in.

Of course, this year, much of that has been canceled or altered in significant ways. However, one fall phenomenon that won’t change is the advent of flu season.

In fact, this annual occurrence is like clockwork. Variability is primarily a factor of how “bad” the flu season is, which is only known as we actually experience it in real time.

In 2019, the flu season hit our area, but so, too, did COVID-19. As we plan for fall 2020, the convergence of COVID-19, influenza, and other influenza-like illnesses, is likely to cause a lot of confusion and questions.

But there is good news. Unlike the situation with COVID-19, there is a vaccine for influenza. And we know it is effective as demonstrated every year by those who get the vaccine and do not get influenza or need to be hospitalized with respiratory illnesses.

The flu vaccine has been available for years and, yes, there are defects in the process. Vaccines are made by forecasting the strain that will show up. However, manufacturing a complete match is very difficult.