Point: Congress must make Constitution’s promise a reality

But then came the backlash. Incited by President Trump’s Big Lie about a stolen election, a racist mob ransacked the Capitol to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power, marching through its halls with zip ties, cudgels, bear spray and Confederate flags. This threatened the Constitution and the election.

Afterward, 147 Republican members of Congress shamefully voted to reject the election results. Republican state legislators took the baton and quickly introduced new voting laws that make it harder to vote, especially for Black and Brown Americans. Eighteen states enacted 30 new laws to restrict our access to vote, and more than 400 bills were introduced throughout the country, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

These laws include reducing the time to vote-by-mail; making it easier to kick people off voter lists; cuts to number of mail drop boxes; new barriers for voters with disabilities; cuts to early voting; even bans on giving water to voters waiting in hours-long lines.

Congress has the power to override these laws and set fair, national standards for all Americans to vote in federal elections. It says so right in the Constitution in the “elections clause” (Article I, Section 4 to be exact).