Peter Kleinschmidt: Take the grant money and make Broadway safer

Broadway is an aging roadbed that needs to be resurfaced in the near future. Part of the proposed plan are $2 million of grants that will pay for this work. The only significant restriction placed on the grants is the stipulation that the road be repainted with three lanes to improve safety.

This money can’t be used elsewhere. If the city doesn’t take the money it will be sent to another community. But if we take it, we will free up money that can now be spent elsewhere in town.

Keep in mind that the only significant change being made is reducing the number of painted driving lanes. The physical roadbed width is not being altered.

If, years from now, traffic loads really do double, we can always repaint the road again. But right now that extra lane is a hazard for everyone, including drivers.

Broadway is so overbuilt that reducing traffic to three lanes will not increase congestion in the least. Most won’t even notice.

In addition, traffic flow will become more consistent, meaning driving will be safer and more relaxed. Do people really enjoy having to dance around all those drivers turning left? Isn’t the safety and convenience of a dedicated left-turn lane worth the sacrifice of an unneeded lane of traffic?