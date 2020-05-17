Peter Kleinschmidt: Take the grant money and make Broadway safer

It is now clear that Broadway was overbuilt when it was widened in the 1960s. At the time the main justification for the project was a projection showing the number of cars traveling Broadway would soon rise dramatically. Traffic was expected to rise from 11,000-12,000 vehicles a day in 1958 to 18,000 in 1980.
What people didn’t anticipate was that downtown businesses would soon begin moving to the then-newly built Highway 61 corridor. Those businesses were often the primary destination of many Broadway travelers. Instead of increasing, traffic counts on Broadway actually fell. By 2015, they averaged only 9,000 vehicles a day.
The process of businesses leaving downtown continues even today as organizations such as the Y and Gundersen Clinic construct new facilities along Highway 61.
New businesses sometimes do replace those that leave, but the rate hasn’t been fast enough to compensate for those moving. With technology now making it possible for many to work and shop from home, the trend of falling traffic loads will likely only accelerate.
The difficulty with overbuilt roads is they encourage fast driving. With Broadway flowing through a heavily populated residential neighborhood, this is a problem.
Multiple studies have shown that automobiles, bikes and pedestrians can safely share a roadway as long as automobile speeds are kept below 30 mph. Yes people can get hurt if they get hit at 30 mph, but they usually don’t get killed.
But when speeds rise above 30 mph, crashes become more severe even for drivers. A pedestrian hit by a car traveling at 40 mph typically dies. It is simple physics.
If Broadway was filled to capacity, traffic would naturally slow to the speed limit. But this never happens. As anyone who has driven this road knows, traffic routinely flows well above 35 mph. It is almost impossible to drive the 30 mph speed limit without being passed by multiple vehicles.
It is physically impossible to have both high-speed traffic and safe pedestrians. Unless we want to ban pedestrians, the only option is to reduce speed. Clearly just trusting drivers to do so voluntarily isn’t working. People have had 60 years to make this adjustment. I don’t think anyone seriously thinks this will change.
If we want, we can again try aggressively enforcing the speed limit. This has been done multiple times in the past, but the effort is never sustained. It turns out making Broadway into a giant speed trap isn’t particularly popular.
The best option is to redesign the roadway to fit current conditions. What needs to be done is to match the current traffic volumes with the correct number of driving lanes. This is what the proposed plan does.
But let’s say, for argument’s sake, that we don’t care about pedestrian safety. We just want a wide, smooth roadway for automobiles to travel at the fastest possible speed. Is the proposed plan still a better option than the status quo?
Broadway is an aging roadbed that needs to be resurfaced in the near future. Part of the proposed plan are $2 million of grants that will pay for this work. The only significant restriction placed on the grants is the stipulation that the road be repainted with three lanes to improve safety.
This money can’t be used elsewhere. If the city doesn’t take the money it will be sent to another community. But if we take it, we will free up money that can now be spent elsewhere in town.
Keep in mind that the only significant change being made is reducing the number of painted driving lanes. The physical roadbed width is not being altered.
If, years from now, traffic loads really do double, we can always repaint the road again. But right now that extra lane is a hazard for everyone, including drivers.
Broadway is so overbuilt that reducing traffic to three lanes will not increase congestion in the least. Most won’t even notice.
In addition, traffic flow will become more consistent, meaning driving will be safer and more relaxed. Do people really enjoy having to dance around all those drivers turning left? Isn’t the safety and convenience of a dedicated left-turn lane worth the sacrifice of an unneeded lane of traffic?
In the end, there is clearly little to be gained by refusing these grants. While some might want to frame this project as a driver vs. pedestrian battle, it is really a win-win situation for everyone.
Let’s end the debate and move forward.
As half owner of Kleinschmidt Surveying, Peter Kleinschmidt has a deep understanding of how Winona was built. He is a long-term city resident who resides on Broadway.
