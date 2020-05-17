Peter Kleinschmidt: Take the grant money and make Broadway safer
0 comments

Peter Kleinschmidt: Take the grant money and make Broadway safer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Peter Kleinschmidt

Peter Kleinschmidt

It is now clear that Broadway was overbuilt when it was widened in the 1960s. At the time the main justification for the project was a projection showing the number of cars traveling Broadway would soon rise dramatically. Traffic was expected to rise from 11,000-12,000 vehicles a day in 1958 to 18,000 in 1980.

What people didn’t anticipate was that downtown businesses would soon begin moving to the then-newly built Highway 61 corridor. Those businesses were often the primary destination of many Broadway travelers. Instead of increasing, traffic counts on Broadway actually fell. By 2015, they averaged only 9,000 vehicles a day.

The process of businesses leaving downtown continues even today as organizations such as the Y and Gundersen Clinic construct new facilities along Highway 61.

New businesses sometimes do replace those that leave, but the rate hasn’t been fast enough to compensate for those moving. With technology now making it possible for many to work and shop from home, the trend of falling traffic loads will likely only accelerate.

The difficulty with overbuilt roads is they encourage fast driving. With Broadway flowing through a heavily populated residential neighborhood, this is a problem.

Multiple studies have shown that automobiles, bikes and pedestrians can safely share a roadway as long as automobile speeds are kept below 30 mph. Yes people can get hurt if they get hit at 30 mph, but they usually don’t get killed.

But when speeds rise above 30 mph, crashes become more severe even for drivers. A pedestrian hit by a car traveling at 40 mph typically dies. It is simple physics.

If Broadway was filled to capacity, traffic would naturally slow to the speed limit. But this never happens. As anyone who has driven this road knows, traffic routinely flows well above 35 mph. It is almost impossible to drive the 30 mph speed limit without being passed by multiple vehicles.

It is physically impossible to have both high-speed traffic and safe pedestrians. Unless we want to ban pedestrians, the only option is to reduce speed. Clearly just trusting drivers to do so voluntarily isn’t working. People have had 60 years to make this adjustment. I don’t think anyone seriously thinks this will change.

If we want, we can again try aggressively enforcing the speed limit. This has been done multiple times in the past, but the effort is never sustained. It turns out making Broadway into a giant speed trap isn’t particularly popular.

The best option is to redesign the roadway to fit current conditions. What needs to be done is to match the current traffic volumes with the correct number of driving lanes. This is what the proposed plan does.

But let’s say, for argument’s sake, that we don’t care about pedestrian safety. We just want a wide, smooth roadway for automobiles to travel at the fastest possible speed. Is the proposed plan still a better option than the status quo?

Broadway is an aging roadbed that needs to be resurfaced in the near future. Part of the proposed plan are $2 million of grants that will pay for this work. The only significant restriction placed on the grants is the stipulation that the road be repainted with three lanes to improve safety.

This money can’t be used elsewhere. If the city doesn’t take the money it will be sent to another community. But if we take it, we will free up money that can now be spent elsewhere in town.

Keep in mind that the only significant change being made is reducing the number of painted driving lanes. The physical roadbed width is not being altered.

If, years from now, traffic loads really do double, we can always repaint the road again. But right now that extra lane is a hazard for everyone, including drivers.

Broadway is so overbuilt that reducing traffic to three lanes will not increase congestion in the least. Most won’t even notice.

In addition, traffic flow will become more consistent, meaning driving will be safer and more relaxed. Do people really enjoy having to dance around all those drivers turning left? Isn’t the safety and convenience of a dedicated left-turn lane worth the sacrifice of an unneeded lane of traffic?

In the end, there is clearly little to be gained by refusing these grants. While some might want to frame this project as a driver vs. pedestrian battle, it is really a win-win situation for everyone.

Let’s end the debate and move forward.

As half owner of Kleinschmidt Surveying, Peter Kleinschmidt has a deep understanding of how Winona was built. He is a long-term city resident who resides on Broadway.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Was Michael Flynn cleared 'in the interests of justice' — or to please Trump?
Columnists

Commentary: Was Michael Flynn cleared 'in the interests of justice' — or to please Trump?

The criminal case against Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's disastrous first national security adviser, took the latest of many twists Thursday when the Justice Department moved to drop the prosecution against him. Never mind that Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador between the 2016 election and Trump's inauguration. (He later ...

+2
Commentary: Trump just called a key coronavirus whistleblower 'disgruntled.' That makes him even more credible
Columnists

Commentary: Trump just called a key coronavirus whistleblower 'disgruntled.' That makes him even more credible

President Donald Trump reverted to form on Thursday when reporters asked him about congressional testimony by Dr. Richard Bright, who says the White House removed him from his position leading the federal Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority because he, in essence, stood up to Trump's political machinery in defense of science. "I watched this guy for a little while this ...

Commentary: Americans need employment opportunities, not unemployment incentives
Columnists

Commentary: Americans need employment opportunities, not unemployment incentives

With more than 1 in 5 Americans filing for unemployment benefits over the past eight weeks, policymakers' top priority is clear: restoring conditions that allow workers to resume their previous jobs or find new ones. Federal assistance can help bridge a temporary gap in employment and incomes, but the only long-term solution is to let people get back to work. After all, deficit-financed ...

Commentary: Is the FBI's investigation of Richard Burr political retribution? No. He earned it all by himself
Columnists

Commentary: Is the FBI's investigation of Richard Burr political retribution? No. He earned it all by himself

It's been a tough 24 hours for Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), but here's one bright spot: Apple just recently released a much less expensive version of the iPhone. Burr needs a new one because the FBI seized his iPhone on Wednesday evening, advancing its investigation into whether the senator illegally used knowledge gleaned from private briefings to make timely stock trades. Burr announced ...

Commentary: My wife and I just gave away a small library. It hurt
Columnists

Commentary: My wife and I just gave away a small library. It hurt

If there's a silver lining to living in virtual lockdown, it's this: Plenty of time to attack those lists of "things we should do around the house." Which is how we came recently to complete a book purge, ultimately donating 27 boxes to a used bookstore, getting rid of six overflow bookshelves in the garage and moving one other back into the house. Now, for the first time in two decades, we ...

Commentary: Sorry, but not all of us can vote from home
Columnists

Commentary: Sorry, but not all of us can vote from home

If you've been on the internet at all lately, you've probably seen the meme about Wisconsin's primary: a gravestone embossed with the words, "I Voted." The image is dark, but effective. As we have seen, holding elections during a pandemic is risky for voters and poll workers alike. In fact, several poll workers stationed in Chicago during Illinois' earlier primary have since tested positive ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News