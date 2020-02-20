l’m writing to Gov. Tim Walz on behalf of Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota Student Senate to express our collective support for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Passenger Rail Service Second Train Project.
The project was brought to our attention at our Jan. 20th meeting by Winona City Councilman Paul Schollmeier on behalf of the Great River Rail Commission.
The TCMC Second Train Project will provide a second daily round trip passenger service between the Twin Cities and Chicago along the existing Amtrak line.
In keeping with the Student Senate’s shared vision of enriching the lives of Saint Mary’s students and empowering them to lead impactful lives through relationships and service, the Saint Mary’s Student Senate unanimously approved a motion to support the TCMC Second Train Project.
The senators voiced support of this project because of the great potential for positive effects on the lives of current and future students and the university as a whole.
The current single train service has had a positive impact on bringing in students residing along the existing corridor, and a second train would amplify that impact.
The funding required to bring this project into fruition, amounting to $10 million, has been included in the governor's 2021 budget.
We are grateful for the governor's ﬁnancial commitment to this project.
A portion of this investment, in addition to federal grant monies, will be allocated toward required improvements at the Winona station. This includes building an ADA-compliant platform and extending sidings necessary to ensure smooth flow of rail traffic.
Full-time Winona residents, as well as college students, would beneﬁt from the TCMC Second Train Project through job stimulation, economic growth and a quality travel alternative that will result in increased access to the Winona community.
A signiﬁcant portion of students at the Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota Winona Campus commute from communities along the TCMC Second Train corridor. The Second Train Project would be a viable option for our students by providing an afternoon train, therefore removing the need to miss classes in order to take the train home.
The TCMC Second Train could be operational as early as 2022, offering our students several beneﬁts such as addressing gaps in the regional transportation system, particularly providing an affordable option for students who lack readily available transportation.
In Winona, 41% of college students have taken the train to or from school, 57% of which expressed dissatisfaction with the current train schedule.
The Second Train will also provide a safer alternative to driving, according to the Rail Passengers Association. In addition, by moving traffic onto the rails, the environmental impact of automobile traffic will be less. The Second Train Project will also stimulate the local economy. In 2016 alone, they spent more than $60 million on goods and services throughout Minnesota.
We ask that you join us in support of the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Passenger Rail Service Second Train Project. Your support would be influential in bringing about the benefits this project would bring to our shared community. We as a student body, believe this project will be very impactful not only to students here in Winona, but communities along the TCMC route.
