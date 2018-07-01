The killing of five of our colleagues at the Annapolis Capital Gazette and the shooting of several more is heartbreaking. Many Sun staffers once worked there, and the rest of us have collaborated with Capital reporters, photographers and editors as we bring our readers the news every day. Reports from Capital Gazette staffers about the scene — a gunman shooting through a glass door, people hiding under their desks and listening to him reload — are horrifying. And we are deeply grateful to the police who arrived almost immediately and took the alleged gunman, identified as Jarrod W. Ramos, into custody. We can only speculate about how much worse the devastation could have been without their bravery and professionalism.
Word of a shooting in the newsroom spread rapidly through the media far beyond Maryland as reporters reflected on their memories of working at the Capital or community newspapers like it and contemplated the possibility that their newsrooms could become scenes of violence, too. Police swept through The Baltimore Sun’s building as a precaution, and New York police reportedly fanned out to news organizations in the city just in case. Other media companies said they were increasing their security. At a time of political divisiveness when views of the news industry itself have become starkly polarized, many jumped quickly to speculation about whether the metaphorical war on the media had become shockingly literal.
Fox News spent some time on air Thursday afternoon dissecting the Capital’s political bent to see if any of its news articles or editorials might have incited such an incident, only to eventually conclude that it was a solid, local newspaper. Twitter filled up with references to President Donald Trump’s criticism of the media as an “enemy of the state” and right wing provocateur Milo Yiannopolous’ recent remark about vigilantes “gunning down” journalists (which he clarified after the Annapolis shooting wasn’t “serious”). Fox News host Sean Hannity disgustingly (and nonsensically) blamed the killings on California Rep. Maxine Waters. A man called The Sun newsroom from South Carolina to ask whether the Capital was a “left liberal” or “Fox News-type” paper, and he hung up in frustration at the answer that it is neither.
Journalists in other countries are murdered with shocking regularity. Before Thursday’s attack, the Committee to Protect Journalists listed 1,306 such killings since 1992, only seven of which occurred in the United States. But after seeing elected officials shot, from former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords to Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, the fear that we could be targeted because of our role in public life is something most journalists have felt. That’s why so many reporters across the nation got a sickening feeling Thursday afternoon — they couldn’t believe something like this had happened, except that they could.
Police sources say Mr. Ramos had a longstanding dispute with the Capital Gazette and targeted it specifically. Years ago, he filed a defamation suit that was ultimately decided in the paper’s favor by the Court of Special Appeals. But that explanation is hardly satisfying. It never is. Killing like this is nothing but madness, no matter what terms it’s couched in. We can never understand it. We simply know that it must stop.
The fear journalists feel today is no different from the one high school students felt after Parkland or clubgoers felt after the Pulse or people at music festivals felt after Las Vegas. The truth is, nowhere can feel safe anymore. Not churches, not shopping malls, not factories, not office buildings. No one can feel sure that someone won’t target them for some reason, and we can certainly have no assurance that a madman will be stopped from obtaining a gun.
Soon, the nation will begin the ritual of dissecting how today’s murderer obtained his weapon, what type it was and whether any particular proposal for gun control might have stopped him. Enough. Whatever may prove to be the case here, we know our nation is awash in too many guns, that they are too easy to get, that we allow individuals to amass insane amounts of firepower and that our systems to keep them out of the wrong hands are full of holes. We know that with shocking regularity men act out their madness with guns, destroying lives and wounding communities. Even if no law imaginable could have stopped these killings, we know that thousands die every year from gun violence that could have been prevented.
As journalists, we have covered more mass shootings than we care to count. Today gun violence hit our family, and we are feeling its pain more acutely than we could have imagined — yet it’s a pain we know will be repeated in community after community, in shooting after shooting, unless we act. We can accept no more excuses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
What is interesting is few seem to care that another bozo inspired shooting has happened, in fact, perhaps three or four including this one in last few days.
Doubt many Darwin Award seekers do much politics. Way to inject "the dinger POTUS!"
Interesting that there is no a single comment in this article about all the Lamestream Media outlets blaming Trump for this shooting before all the facts were in.
The shooter was found to have had an anti-anxiety drug and a pain killer in his system which hold possible side effect of creating depression and homicidal and suicidal thoughts. America leads the world in daily violence unrelated to a cause. America has led the world in pharmaceutical adverting. Is there a relationship? Will we find an end to our national violence? We can't even find any willing to publicly explore the reasons behind it!
Mr. Hive +1. Going to worsen. One less judge in Winona County will not persevere, considering the restless social media situation having tacit government approval to commit mayhem. Crime rates may be dropping in some places but that does not mean the street, workplace or school is safer.
Population pressure...more people with no manners brings out more Darwin Award seekers, IMO.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.