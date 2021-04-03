Opinion: We need a commission to investigate domestic terrorism

While Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) would each appoint two members of the commission, so too would House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Every one of these members were inside the Capitol as domestic terrorists infiltrated its storied halls. And as such, they must work together to ensure such atrocities never happen again.

In Pericles’ famous funeral oration, a speech given to honor fallen Athenian heroes at the end of the first year of the Peloponnesian War, he praised the values of honor, freedom, courage, liberty, and justice. These are many of the distinctive traits required by leaders in free societies to take necessary action. As they negotiate and build toward a Jan. 6 commission, we are strongly encouraging our leaders in Congress to invoke honor and courage by putting partisan differences aside. We are counting on them to protect our freedom and liberty by exposing the root causes that led to the siege of one of our nation’s most symbolic buildings and an overt attempt to overthrow our democracy.

Though we failed to heed the warning signs that preceded Sept. 11, we have an opportunity to be proactive now to prevent further deadly attacks on our soil. And a clear and present threat to America is inside our country. A thorough, nonpartisan, impartial, and independent Jan. 6 Commission is our best hope to end that trajectory before more American lives are lost. Our representative democracy is vulnerable, and we must work together to repair it.

Tim Roemer is a former congressman from Indiana, ambassador to India, and 9/11 Commission member. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

