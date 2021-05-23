Opinion: Visibility of hate in full focus

In a further testimonial to Kristi, a pair of her skates have been on display at the Smithsonian Museum of American History here in Washington.

In 1952, acclaimed Black author Ralph Ellison released “The Invisible Man.” The ground-breaking novel focuses on a young, college-educated Black man struggling to survive and succeed in a racially divided society that refuses to see him as a human being. Therefore, he is, in effect, “invisible.”

All of this provokes the question: Are Asian people the new “invisible” community, in the context of Ellison’s powerful book, as we recognize May as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month?

That survey surely makes one wonder. For background, the poll was commissioned by Leading Asian Americans to Unite for Change (or LAAUNCH). The survey polled 2,766 American adults across the country regarding Asians, the fastest-growing racial group in the United States.

It was conducted between March 29 and April 14, about two weeks following the tragic massage-parlor shootings near Atlanta, in which eight people were killed, including six women of Asian descent.