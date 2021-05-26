Opinion: Two films offer hope for a divided country

Is it possible that if we learn to be patient, we might know more and perhaps even accept and trust one another in a contentious era? I have recently watched two movies that suggest this.

The first is the Academy Award-winning documentary “My Octopus Teacher.” In it, a man named Craig Foster, who is struggling in his own life, spends over a year snorkeling in Cape Town, South Africa. In a small section of the ocean, in freezing water without a wetsuit, he follows one octopus. The octopus looks like an alien, with rectangular eyes and a body unlike anything else on earth.

Craig found a creature that is intelligent and creative. Despite the massive distances between the two, over the course of a year they began to accept each other and even “hug.” At the Academy Awards, one of the directors, James Reed, said, “If a man can form a friendship with an octopus, it does make you wonder what else is possible.”

It seems impossible that anyone could earn the trust of such an enormously different creature. Watching this documentary made me rethink eating calamari, which is the Italian word for squid (from the Latin meaning “a writing pen”).