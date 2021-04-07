Opinion: This Isn’t the Great Depression

And in early March of 1933 just before FDR signed the first bill launching the New Deal package, GDP had plummeted 12.9 percent from the previous year. In contrast, the GDP had fallen only 3.5 percent before Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act.

If Biden insists on comparing the current economic situation to the Great Depression, he should also consider what FDR learned from massively expanding social services. In that same 1935 address, his mind was made up: “The Federal Government must and shall quit this business of relief.”

Unfortunately, there is no such intention in the current legislation: $390 million is designated toward outreach and innovation of the WIC welfare program through 2024, $25 million is designated to improve food stamp (SNAP) technology through 2026, $21.6 billion toward rental assistance will remain available until 2027, and $5 billion in Emergency Housing Vouchers will be around until 2030.

The greatest problem, though, with sweeping rescue-rhetoric legislation is that it shifts our attention toward a paternalistic federal government, rather than creative local solutions, our family members who need support or who can lend it, and to our neighbors in need.

A more apt name for HR 1319 might be, “The American Civil Society Disruption Act.”