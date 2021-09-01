Opinion: The three xxports from Afghanistan that are coming

The end of empire is not pretty. Or as Neil Sedaka sang, “Breaking up is hard to do.” The terrible scenes at Kabul’s airport attest to that — as did those, 46 years earlier, in Saigon.

Technically, the United States has never had an empire nor sought one. But we have sent troops far and wide. Like other empires, bringing them home has been difficult, ugly, and made endless by refugees. Empire, or the American equivalent, follows you home.

The British, French, and Russians have found the end of empire hard. As did the Romans in their day. Getting out has been a lot harder and uglier than getting in.

When the British withdrew from the Indian subcontinent, leaving behind a new nation called Pakistan, and an old one called India, the blood flowed freely. The sectarian slaughter then was to lead to wars and skirmishes which have lasted to this day. Improbably, Pakistan was two separate entities, East and West Pakistan. Later, East Pakistan split off and became Bangladesh.