Opinion: The CDC and DOE Must Protect the Health of Students and Teachers

It is hard to believe all that has happened in the past year. The COVID-19 pandemic has rocked our world in ways we never thought could happen. Now, as we all cautiously, but optimistically, plan for our post-pandemic lives, it is time to design what exactly that will look like.

One area of society that has been tried and tested like no other is our education system. Brave administrators and teachers were forced to rethink what quality learning looked like from pre-school to graduate programs, and students had to follow and adjust accordingly.

Fortunately, the opportunity for safe in-person learning is presenting itself again, and many schools are hoping to reopen their doors in the fall. However, before that can happen, it is imperative that schools and teachers are equipped with the tools they need to curb the spread of germs.

As a former educator, I know the toll a virus or illness can have on a student’s access to learning. That is why I believe it should be a top priority for the CDC, the Department of Education, and other regulatory bodies to ensure our nation’s schools are providing only safe and effective hand sanitizer products.