Opinion: Post-Afghanistan, allies cannot trust U.S.

The precipitous withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan should teach America’s allies a basic lesson. You cannot trust the Americans as true alliance partners and should not believe all the reassurances of American leaders, diplomats, and bureaucrats.

Neither President Joe Biden nor his predecessor Donald Trump cares about Afghanistan. They could never maintain a commitment to a distant, difficult, dangerous land that seemed so remote, geographically, also strategically, from America’s vital interests. Out of sight, out of mind, might be Biden’s view of Afghanistan as it was for Trump. The two, Biden and Trump, may disagree on a lot of things, but both of them had no doubt Afghanistan was a waste of time, money, and lives.

Americans will probably get over Afghanistan. At least that’s what Biden is hoping as he minimizes the impact of an unmitigated disaster that may still be haunting candidates of his Democratic Party in next year’s mid-term congressional elections and reverberate in the 2024 presidential election.